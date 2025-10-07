Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie sports Blue Jays superstar husband’s jersey in NFL-inspired fit topped off with iconic quilted Chanel flair

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 07, 2025 03:21 GMT
Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is slaying the New York Yankees in the ongoing ALDS, while his wife, Nathalie, is turning heads with her outfit off the field.

Nathalie was at Rogers Center to attend ALDS Game 2, which saw Guerrero Jr. & Co. defeat the Yankees 13-7 to take a 2-0 lead in the best of five series. For the game, Nathalie shared photos of her pro-Blue Jays outfit.

She was wearing a vibrant red jersey emblazoned with the number 27, her husband’s jersey number. She opted for high-waisted denim jeans and white sneakers. Moreover, she was carrying a classic white quilted Chanel bag. Her post was captioned:

"#27 ❤️ game 2"
Nathalie cheers as husband Vladimir Guerrero Jr. goes deep for a Grand Slam

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been on a tear this postseason and the Yankees are facing the brunt of it. He opened the series with a home run and he continued the fireworks into Game 2 as well.

In the fourth inning, the Blue Jays' first baseman hit a Grand Slam off Yankees reliever Will Warren. He drove in Andrés Giménez, Myles Straw, and George Springer through that long hit. Apart from Grand Slam, he also recorded two more hits to help the Blue Jays win their second straight game and get one win closer to enter the ALCS.

Despite being almost at the brink of advancing, before Tuesday's elimination game for the Yankees in New York, Guerrero Jr. echoed the famous late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's sentiments.

“The job’s not done yet. It's not over,” Guerrero said Sunday. “We got to keep working hard and keep working as a team together and focus on trying to win the third game. We gotta go out there and give it all we have, regardless, to hopefully win a championship.”

Nathalie and the rest of the Blue Jays' wives have also traveled to New York along with their husbands to support what could be the final game of the ALDS. The Yankees need to win both Games 3 and 4 in order to push the series back to Toronto.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

