Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie turns up the glamor in dark grey bodycon leather jumpsuit

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been spending his offseason with his wife, Nathalie Guerrero and their two young daughters. Soon, it will be time for him to return to the Toronto Blue Jays, where he is an All-Star first baseman.

Nathalie is very active on social media and often posts pictures of her adventures with her husband. On Feb. 11, Nathalie chose to focus on herself, sharing a picture of her standing in front of an elegant background.

Nathalie Guerrero Mirror Selfie

The picture was posted on her Instagram story and shows Nathalie wearing a dark grey leather bodycon suit. She is also holding a designer handbag, an accessory that almost always accompanies her pictures.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. met Nathalie Guerrero, who is from Canada, while playing for the Toronto Blue Jays. They have been together for more than five years after meeting online and officially tied the knot in 2023.

The Toronto Blue Jays have not committed to Vladimir long-term, but he will be the starting first baseman during the 2025 season. One of the best young players, the first baseman has belted 160 home runs and boasts a career batting average of .288.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Wife Nathalie Post Birthday Wishes to Niece Ely

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his wife Nathalie Guerrero are very family-oriented, extending their love to their extended family as well. On Feb. 4, both posted birthday messages to their niece, Ely, in Spanish on their Instagram stories, with almost identical well wishes.

"Happy birthday, little girl. May God continue to bless you and fulfill all your wishes. I love you very much." -Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

"Happy birthday my Ely, may God bless you, we always love you."-Nathalie Guerrero

During the offseason, Vladimir and his wife also spent time in the Dominican Republic, giving back to less privileged children. Nathalie helps oversee the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Foundation, which continues to support those in need.

With Spring Training ramping up throughout Major League Baseball, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will soon get back to work on the diamond.

