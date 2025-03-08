Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shows off insane leg workout plan in latest glimpse into offseason grind 

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a big season ahead of him. After failed contract extension talks with the franchise, the first baseman has already thrown his name in the free agency pool for the next offseason. However, to bag the contract he desires, he has to show up with great numbers, and he's taking every step in reaching there.

This offseason, Guerrero Jr. is hitting the gym hard. He joined Nicole Gabriel Training Center, a private training facility in Tampa, Florida, which has worked with several top athletes.

Breaking down Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s leg day

On Thursday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shared his insane leg workout from January. Vladdy’s leg day wasn’t just about lifting heavy — it also included mobility, stability and endurance work.

Here's a breakdown of all the leg-day drills he engaged himself in during the workout.

Superset #1: Strength & Core Stability

Split Squats – 3x8 each leg (Vladdy went up to 200 lbs.)

Side Planks – 3x30 seconds each side

This set immediately set the tone, targeting single-leg strength and core stability. This will help the first baseman with a powerful, balanced swing while hitting.

Kettlebell Front Squats

3x10 (Vladdy worked up to 160 lbs.)

It is a core-strengthening, lower-body builder.

Superset #2: Glutes & Balance

Glute Bridge March + Cable Pullover – 3x20

Curtsy Lunge on MOBO Board – 3x8 each side (Vladdy used 80 lbs.)

This combo ensures that "Vladdy" maintains lower-body power in all directions.

Kettlebell Romanian Deadlifts (RDLs)

3x10 each leg (80 lbs.)

This will help Guerrero Jr. build hamstring strength and hip stability.

Isometric Hold (Isos)

90 seconds each leg

This drill will test the endurance, mental toughness and muscle stabilization of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. spills the beans on contract talks

On Thursday, the first baseman revealed what went wrong during negotiation talks with the Blue Jays. He reportedly asked for a deal close to 15-year, $600 million. However, it seems the club didn't want to hand out that big of a contract.

"It was the same number of years [as Soto’s contract], but it didn’t reach [$600 million]," Guerrero Jr. told ESPN. "The last number we gave them as a counteroffer didn’t reach 600.

“I know the business," he added. "I lowered the salary demands a bit, but I also lowered the number of years. … I’m looking for 14 [years]. I would like 14, 15, even 20 if they give them to me, but doing it the right way.”

Thus, the first baseman has no option but to bet on himself to get that number in free agency next winter.

