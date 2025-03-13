Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slammed by ex-Marlins exec for demanding contract eclipsing Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge's AAV

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. failed to reach an agreement with the team over an extension in the offseason, heading into the final year of his current deal. He is expected to test free agency at the end of the 2025 season.

Ad

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had set a February 18 deadline for the negotiations with Toronto. The Blue Jays failed to meet his demands, and their final offer reportedly was around $500 million with deferrals.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the All-Star infielder is seeking a contract without deferrals with a present day value of $500 million, eclipsing Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge's AAV.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former Miami Marlins president David Samson slammed the 25-year-old's contract demands, putting Ohtani and Judge's contract in context. He said on his "Nothing Personal with David Samson" podcast:

Ad

Trending

"Vladimir Guerrero, who's about to be 26 on Sunday, is looking for $500 million as a free agent, seems reasonable these days, except, he wants $500 million without deferrals, meaning he wants a present-day contract bigger than Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge."

Samson explained while Ohtani signed a $700 million deal over 10 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, $680 million of that deal is deferred money, something the Blue Jays star doesn't want. Meanwhile, Judge is on a nine-year, $360 million deal, bringing his AAV to around $40 million.

Ad

"So for Guerrero to say that he wants $500 million in present value, he is in Emma Stone land, total Lala (Land)," Samson continued.

Ad

The Blue Jays' reported $500 million deferred contract offer in the offseason would be around $400 million - $450 million at current value, according to the New York Post.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reveals lowering contract demands in Blue Jays negotiation

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. revealed earlier this month that he lowered his contract demands during the negotiations with the Blue Jays. However, he was still seeking a contract over 13 years.

Ad

"I know the business. I lowered the salary demands a bit, but I also lowered the number of years. ... I'm looking for 14 [years]. I would like 14, 15, even 20 if they give them to me, but doing it the right way."

The four-time All-Star turns 26 this week and if he elects for free agency at the end of the season, several teams are expected to flock to secure his services despite the lofty contract expectations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback