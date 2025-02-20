Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sparks speculations of joining Yankees days after contract extension drama with Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has made it evident that he does not like the New York Yankees. He has spoken of his distaste for the club multiple times now, but he might be changing his mind.

This past week, Toronto failed to get an extension done for their slugger, leaving him frustrated. He is now set to become a free agent following the 2025 season, and he may see a future for himself in the Bronx.

Let's Go Yanks made a post about the benefits the club would have if they signed Vladdy. While he said the chances were slim, he got a like from the man himself, driving speculation.

Some fans are going nuts over Guerrero Jr. liking the post. They desperately want to see Brian Cashman go out and sign one of the biggest sluggers in the sport.

"Hold on now, Vladdy" one fan posted.

"Trade and sign now" said another.

Vladdy is coming off a season where he played in 159 games. During that stretch, he hit .323/.396/.544 with 44 doubles, 30 triples, and 103 runs batted in while getting some reps in at third base.

"Cashman lock in" said another.

"Would be a Yankee great" said another.

"As soon as I get the ESPN notification I'm buying the jersey" said another.

The Yankees signed Paul Goldschmidt to take over first-base duties in 2025. However, Vladdy is by far the better option here if the Yanks' front office wants to make this happen.

The door is still open for the Blue Jays to re-sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. despite speculated interest in the Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Photo via IMAGN)

There is no denying that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is frustrated by not reaching an extension with the Blue Jays. Like most, he wants to be paid well for his talents, but this sport is a business at the end of the day.

While he has a past hatred of the Yankees, they could certainly offer him a contract he cannot refuse. However, so can Toronto, and that is something the front office will have to decide when the time is right.

Guerrero Jr. has spoken about his love for Toronto and his desire to stay there for his entire career. For the fanbase's sake, hopefully, the front office can do what they can to retain the face of their franchise.

