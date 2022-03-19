"Last year was a trailer, now you guys are going to see the movie" - Toronto Blue Jays All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. puts the league on notice

All-Star first baseman/designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays set high expectations for himself and the team this year. Guerrero Jr. is the son of Hall of Fame legend Vladimir Guerrero. Will the young star continue to build on his name's legacy?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., one of the best young players in baseball, headlines a newly loaded Toronto Blue Jays squad. Guerrero had a monster season a year ago, which included 48 home runs, a .401 on-base percentage, a slugging percentage of .601 and an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.002. He led the American League in each category.

Guerrero Jr. says that despite these monster numbers, we have only seen the beginning of what he and the team are capable of accomplishing.

"Get your popcorn ready" - @ Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays: what to expect

Expect more of the same league-leading performance from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as he continues to build off of his monster breakout 2021 season. Guerrero nearly hit 50 home runs a year ago. Watch for him to pass this total as he continues to develop as a hitter.

The biggest thing that Guerrero needs to continue to develop is discipline at the plate. While he is much more disciplined than his father was, he should expect to be pitched around much more this season. While the Blue Jays have a lineup to support him, this is still something he needs to anticipate.

The Toronto Blue Jays have made many moves this offseason. Most notably, this week the Jays acquired star third baseman Matt Chapman from the Oakland Athletics. Chapman is one of the best defensive third basemen in baseball and is expected to play a major role this season for the Toronto Blue Jays. Below is the projected starting lineup for the Toronto Blue Jays.

George Springer, CF Bo Bichette, SS Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B Teoscar Hernandez, RF Matt Chapman, 3B Lourdes Gurriel Jr, LF Randal Grichuk, DH Cavan Biggio, 2B Alejandro Kirk, C

"Matt Chapman trade from Oakland to Toronto is under discussion, source confirms. Carlos Baerga, the 3-time All-Star, is reporting that the trade is agreed upon. @MLBNetwork @MLB" - @ Jon Morosi

The Blue Jays have also added to the pitching staff this offseason, signing star pitcher Kevin Gausman. Gausman, along with Hyun Jin Ryu, will headline a rotation that lost Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray during the offseason. While this loss is significant, expect the Blue Jays to have a much improved rotation.

Kevin Gausman - Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants - Game Two

The Toronto Blue Jays have one of the best offenses in baseball. When you add in Matt Chapman and a more experienced Guerrero Jr., you have the potential to have one of the best offenses ever. It will be interesting to see how they live up to these high expectations.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt