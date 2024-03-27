"Wagon rides with friends" - Alex Bregman's wife Reagan melts hearts with son Knox's stroller adventure

Alex Bregman's son, Knox, continues to make memories this offseason. His wife, Reagan, has regularly shared his glimpses throughout the postseason, and her latest post showcases another adorable moment.

Recently, Reagan uploaded a story in which Knox was seen inside a baby cart with another baby. The other baby was of Katy Kulhanek, who seems to be a friend of Reagan.

"Wagon rides with friends," the story read.

Reagan Elizabeth's Instagram story

Knox Samuels was born in Aug. 2022 and has been in Florida, where his dad is preparing for the 2024 season. On the baseball diamond, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros are buckling up for their home opener against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

Bregman is entering the final year of his contract with the Houston Astros. However, as he has said before, he's letting his agent Scott Boras negotiate with the front office on his behalf for an extension.

Both parties seem to be interested in extending this partnership, so we may hear about an offer rolling out soon.

Alex Bregman's son already loves hitting wiffle ball

According to the Bregman family, Knox has already taken a liking to the sport his dad plays. He sleeps with his wiffle ball bat and has often been captured playing wiffle ball in the backyard of their mansion in West Palm.

In an interaction, Alex Bregman said thaat Knox has learned a lot about baseball from his mother, Reagan.

"(Reagan) taught him a lot about baseball," Bregman said. "She didn't know much about baseball at all when we first met really, now she loves it."

One day, when Bregman came back home, he saw Knox playing in the backyard, and that's when he tested his son's baseball acumen.

"I was like, 'Knox, where do you stand (at the plate)?' And he was like, 'Right here,' and he took a left-handed swing," Bregman said.

Moreover, Reagan often posts photos of her catching and playing baseball quite often.

While in Florida, Knox has made friendship with Lucas, the son of Josh Hader. The two, who are of a similar age, have bonded well over the spring.

