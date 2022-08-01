"Wake up Cashman" "Reminder to Brian Cashman. The trade deadline is tomorrow" - Frustrated New York Yankees fans vent at Brian Cashman's inactive and passive approach to trade deadline

With less than 48 hours to the trade deadline, Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees have been missing in action. The Bronx Bombers have been conservative, passive, and unassertive in their approach to the deadline.

The New York Yankees currently hold the best record in Major League Baseball. The team, though, has had a dip in form over the last couple of months. On June 23, they held a league-leading 52-18 record. Since then, they have gone 17-16 and are now only two games above the Houston Astros in the American League standings. It is clear to all those watching that the lineup is needs reinforcements.

blake @bbqbaseball62 Reminder to Brian Cashman. The trade deadline is tomorrow #Yankees Reminder to Brian Cashman. The trade deadline is tomorrow #Yankees

Fans expected Cashman to go big in search of a World Series title that has eluded the Yankees organization for 13 years. Andrew Benintendi, acquired from the Kansas City Royals, has been the only notable addition to the lineup to date.

AT @YankeeWRLD Wake up Cashman Wake up Cashman https://t.co/0akHMXmwU6

Pitching seems to be the main issue. With Luis Severino and Michael King both suffering injuries last month, they have lost a key starting pitcher and an All-Star reliever. Jonathon Loaisiga and Aroldis Champan have returned from the IL but have struggled with control and have not been efficient.

Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo seemed like a perfect fit. The right-handed starting pitcher has been one of the bright spots for a Reds team that has struggled all season. He was heavily linked to the Yankees, but on July 29, Castillo was announced a Mariner.

Joe @JoeyBonesIII The Yankees desperately need Starters come on Cashman. #Yankees The Yankees desperately need Starters come on Cashman. #Yankees

Carlos Rodon is another ace rumored to be on the Yankees list. Last night, Rodon threw seven innings without giving up a run. He struck out 10 hitters and allowed only two hits. His trade value rocketed with that performance.

Brian Cashman's inability to trade for a pitcher could cost the Yankees come October

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman looks on during batting practice prior to a game.

The Yankees are still linked to Oakland Athletics right-hander Frankie Montas. The Dominican has a 3.18 ERA and averages over a strikeout per inning.

Rob 🇺🇸🇳🇱 @rmny1976 Off to Houston again, I want Montas or Rodon to be traded to @Yankees before I land today. Get to work Cashman! #RepBX Off to Houston again, I want Montas or Rodon to be traded to @Yankees before I land today. Get to work Cashman! #RepBX

Injuries have been an issue. Aaron Hicks, Giancarlo Stanton, Michael King, Josh Donaldson and Luis Severino have all had time on the IL recently.

@realBoShek @realboshek This is why the Yankees can't compete in the trade market



Mariners don't care if they have no farm and stink for 5 years. As long as they are relevant now



Yankees will never trade a prospect because Hal/Cashman want keep their 30 years over .500 streak going. As if anyone cares This is why the Yankees can't compete in the trade marketMariners don't care if they have no farm and stink for 5 years. As long as they are relevant nowYankees will never trade a prospect because Hal/Cashman want keep their 30 years over .500 streak going. As if anyone cares

Brian Cashman is under heavy pressure from fans and analysts. The Yankees general manager has not always been the most astute observer of talent.

Veterans like Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who recently joined the Yankees, have failed to live up to expectations. Joey Gallo has been a complete flop.

Aaron Boone Burner @newyorkgrooovee I’ll never understand the Yankee Front Office. How are the Yanks not a front runner for Juan Soto? Why isn’t Cashman going all in? The championship window for the Yankees is closing and year after year the front office is conservative at the deadline. I’ll never understand the Yankee Front Office. How are the Yanks not a front runner for Juan Soto? Why isn’t Cashman going all in? The championship window for the Yankees is closing and year after year the front office is conservative at the deadline.

With the Yankees payroll, the allure of New York City, and the history and tradition behind this organization, Cashman needs to be more proactive. The time has come for him to take some risks in search of that missing piece. Time is running out for the Yankees in what could turn out to be another frustrating season for fans.

