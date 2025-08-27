  • home icon
“Wake the f*** up!” - Phillies’ Jesus Luzardo ejected after allegedly blasting umpire over controversial calls sparked by Juan Soto’s timeout

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 27, 2025 02:26 GMT
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves - Source: Imagn
Phillies’ Jesus Luzardo ejected after allegedly blasting umpire over controversial calls sparked by Juan Soto’s timeout - Source: Imagn

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo had a rough outing against the New York Mets on Tuesday. However, it was his controversial conversation with home plate umpire Willie Traynor that grabbed headlines.

During the fifth inning of Tuesday's contest, Luzardo was seemingly irritated after Mets star Juan Soto called called a timeout before a 2-1 pitch. Traynor granted the timeout to the slugger, but Luzardo threw his pitch regardless. The frustrated Phillies ace had a conversation with the home plate umpire after his antics.

The frustration seemingly got the better of Luzardo as he allegedly blasted Traynor for controversial calls. When Phillies manager Rob Thompson removed his ace from the mound in the fifth inning, Luzardo mouthed off at the umpire on his way back to the dugout. He was seemingly venting his frustration over some of the controversial calls in the inning.

“Wake the fuck up. This isn’t the minor leagues," Luzardo allegedly said.
Although the Phillies starter was already pulled from the game, his verbal outburst saw him get ejected by Willie Traynor.

Luzardo exited the game with the bases loaded and the Phillies leading 2-1 in the contest. The Mets scored four runs after Luzardo's exit, five in the inning to make 5-2 after the bottom of the fifth.

The Phillies ace was charged with four of those runs, ending his night with four earned runs over five hits in four innings with five strikeouts.

Phillies players continue making headlines during Mets series

Jesus Luzardo is in the news a day after Phillies infielder Alec Bohm made a bizarre complaint about a microphone in center field during Monday's 13-3 thrashing.

“There was a microphone in center field that somebody must have turned, and so it was facing the plate, and a glare must have come off it out of the left-hander’s arm slot, the ball was coming right out of that disk,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson explained. “They had to get it out of there.”

At the time of the writing the Phillies had tied the game 5-5 in the eighth inning. Heading into the game, Philadelphia held a 6.0 game lead over the Mets in the NL East.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
