“Walked by the sign we named him after” - Orioles' Jackson Holliday’s wife shares glimpse of husband playfully posing with little pup 'Coconut'

Baltimore Orioles' top prospect, Jackson Holliday, was recently spotted sharing a cute moment with his dog, 'Coconut.' In a recent Instagram story by Holliday's wife, Chloe, Jackson was seen posing beside a sign with letters spelled out as 'COCOANUT.'

“Walked by the sign we named him after," she wrote in the caption.

Jackson Holliday poses with Coconut

Jackson Holliday guns for a spot in the squad

Even though Jackson Holliday was drafted first overall in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft and was signed to the biggest signing bonus ($8.19 million) for a high schooler in MLB history, the 20-year-old upstart continues to work hard and take nothing for granted this spring training.

In an interview with MLB.com's Jake Rill, the young stud discussed his future plans.

“Just coming out here and playing and trying to win each and every at-bat and each and every play on defense, taking that attitude vs. thinking too far in the future. Just trying to be present and enjoy the game and control what I can control," Holliday told Rill.

The Baltimore Orioles have become renowned as a breeding ground for talented young players in recent years. The team has one of the lowest salaries in the league, but it has established itself through sound draft decisions and the development of young players.

In 14 preseason games, Holliday has seven extra-base hits, six RBIs and six runs with a batting average of .326. All of which are certainly nothing to scoff at.

This year, the team will boast their young stars, such as Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Heston Kjerstad. They will also look to rely on veterans such as Corbin Burnes and Cedric Mullins to lead the team on both the mound and at the plate, respectively.

With the team stacked with young talent, it will be interesting to see what the next move of the organization will be now that they are considered one of the top contenders in the ultra-competitive AL East.

