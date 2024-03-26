Walker Buehler Injury Update: Dave Roberts shares encouraging news on Dodgers ace's road to recovery

Dodgers ace Walker Buehler won’t be fit to make the Opening Day roster, but he is making steady progress.

Manager Dave Roberts said Buehler pitched four innings in a simulated start on Monday and will throw a bullpen session in two days.

Buehler underwent a second Tommy John surgery in August 2022 and has been out of action since. It is still unclear at exactly what point this year the 29-year-old will return to the Dodgers rotation.

Recovery from a second TJ procedure is usually way more complicated in comparison to the first surgery. While hitting the pre-surgery form can be challenging, it is definitely not impossible. The likes of Nathan Eovaldi and Jameson Taillon have come back strong after a second TJ procedure.

Buehler underwent his first TJ surgery shortly after getting drafted in 2015. He went on to become a two-time All-Star and played a pivotal role during the Dodgers' 2020 World Series-winning campaign.

Buehler is 46-16 with a career ERA of 3.02. He won 16 games in 2021, the last season when he was fully healthy.

Walker Buehler is one of seven Dodgers pitchers currently on the injured list

The Dodgers have not one, not two, but seven pitchers currently on the injured list. That list includes Walker Buehler, who started the season on the IL.

Blake Treinen, Emmet Sheehan and Brusdar Graterol also joined Buehler on the 10-day IL.

The trio of Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin were already known to be out for several months and will begin the season on the 60-day IL. That makes a total of seven Dodgers pitchers who are currently injured.

The Dodgers rotation will become significantly stronger once these names start returning one by one.

