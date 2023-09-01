Walker Buehler Injury Update: Dodgers pitcher set to begin rehab assignment after lengthy absence

Los Angeles Dodgers fans have a reason to cheer as star pitcher Walker Buehler edges closer to his comeback following an extenden absence due to injury. Having undergone elbow reconstruction surgery over a year ago, Buehler has yet to take the mound in 2023. However, there’s a glimmer hope on the horizon.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed that Buehler is set to embark on rehabilitation assignment with the team’s affiliate, the Oklahoma City, this coming Sunday.

The plan is for Walker Buehler to pitch for one or two innings during this assignment, according to reports. Roberts, emphasized that Buehler will require at least three such rehab stints before his potential return to the main squad can be considered.

What could the return of Walker Buehler mean for the Dodgers?

While sidelined, Buehler has been actively participating in practice, throwing to LA Dodgers hitters since the start of August. This positive development comes at a critical time for the Dodgers, who have dominated the NL West over the past month, securing a substantial 14.5 lead over the San Francisco Giants. With one of the best records in baseball, the Dodgers are gearing up for a crucial series against the Atlanta Braves.

If all goes well, Buehler’s anticipated return could coincide with the intense playoff period, reinvigorating the Dodgers’ pitching arsenal. While his journey to recovery isn’t without its challenges, the prospect of seeing Buehler back in MLB action is undoubtedly a source of excitement for both the team and its fans.