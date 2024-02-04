Walker Buehler Injury Update: Dodgers star pitcher expected to have a 'late arrival' in 2024 season

Having undergone a Tommy John surgery in 2022, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler is yet to return to action, but manager Dave Roberts has assured fans that he will be ready soon.

After a season-ending injury in August 2022, the two-time All-Star pitcher has been out of action for more than a year. Roberts, though, confirmed that Buehler will likely start his season a bit late but is expected to make a strong comeback.

"It's fair to say it's going to be a late start to the season for Walker," said Roberts. "I don't have a timeline — I don't think anybody has a timeline there. He's going to be a late arrival, but the rehab, the work looks great, and I expect Walker to have a heck of a year."

Walker Buehler was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2015 MLB Draft and made his major league debut in the second half of the 2017 season.

He went on to establish himself in their starting rotation, making the All-Stars in 2019 before winning the World Series in 2020. He made his second All-Star appearance in 2021 but has been out of action since a discomfort in his pitching arm led to the injury list in June 2022. It resulted in a second Tommy John surgery of his career, from which the right-handed pitcher is still recovering.

Despite the expected late arrival of Buehler in the upcoming MLB season, the Dodgers are fully prepared in the pitcher department, signing the likes of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Galsnow and James Paxton.

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler opens up about his Spring Training preparations: "Everything feels good"

The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted their Fan Fest at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, featuring several star players, including starting pitcher Walker Buehler.

While he has been out of action in the MLB for over a year, the 29-year-old pitcher spoke about his rehabilitation ahead of Spring Training (0:28):

"I've been working out here for a month or so, getting ready to s**t out. Everything feels good, and I'm ready to go."

