Walker Buehler’s Boston-era style garners playful reaction from his $776,000 Red Sox teammate

Walker Buehler and the Boston Red Sox registered a 4-2 win against the Chicago White Sox on Monday. The win also secured a series victory for the home team against Chicago.

Apart from clinching the series, Monday's victory also marked the team's first win on Patriots Day since 2021. Walker Buehler, who joined the team in the offseason, made his best start of the season on the special day.

Buehler went seven innings deep in his longest start since 2022, allowing just one earned run over four hits while striking out nine Chicago batters. Following the win, Buehler shared a post on Instagram, writing:

"Patriots Day W! #YEESH"

Walker Buehler's Red Sox teammate and fellow pitcher Justin Slaten, signed to a 1 year, $776,000 contract, reacted to the post, writing:

"The espresso martini shirt is alive."

Buehler replied:

"Survival of the fittest."

While Buehler restricted the White Sox to just one run after seven innings, Slated got the final three outs in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his third save of the season.

Walker Buehler reflects on special win for Red Sox on Patriots Day

Following a difficult start to life in Boston after his one-year $21.05 million deal in the offseason, Walker Buehler has been more assured over the last few weeks. The former World Series winner had an 8.68 ERA after conceding nine earned runs in his first two starts for the Red Sox this season.

However, in the last three starts, he’s had a 1.96 ERA with 19 strikeouts. Buehler had made special arrangements before Monday's start, expecting traffic disturbance due to the roads being closed for the Marathon. He stayed at a nearby hotel and woke up early to get to Fenway Park for his pre-game routine.

“Obviously an important day for the city and one that we needed to win and are supposed to win on this day in this place,” Buehler said. “So, good day to have a good one.”

The Red Sox will hope Walker Buehler continues to deliver from the mound with the team hosting the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park for a three-game series, starting Tuesday.

