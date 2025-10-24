Walker Buehler’s wife drops 3-word note as Alex Bregman’s spouse posts cryptic message sharing family moments from a beachside getaway

Former Boston Red Sox ace Walker Buehler's wife, McKenzie, reacted to Alex Bregman and family's early vacation pictures. For the first time since his MLB debut, Bregman didn't go deep in the postseason as the Red Sox were eliminated by the New York Yankees in the wild card.Bregman is capitalizing on this opportunity to take an early break by taking his wife, Reagan, and two sons, Knox and Bennett, for a beachside vacation. On Thursday, Reagan shared glimpses from their recently concluded beachside getaway.In the post, Reagan shared playful moments between her two boys, the type of cuisine they enjoyed, and also showcased her horse riding skills. She captioned the post:&quot;mentally still here 🐚🏝️🔋&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmong the several commentators was former teammate Buehler's wife, McKenzie, who wrote:&quot;Looks like heaven.&quot;McKenzie's commentAlex Bregman's wife Reagan Bregman opens up about her postpartum anxiety journeyAlex Bregman and Reagan Bregman welcomed two sons in the last three years. They welcomed Knox Samuel Bregman on August 1, 2022. Then, earlier this year, their second son, Bennett Matthew Bregman, was born on April 16.During her appearance on &quot;Sunday Sports Club&quot; podcast, Reagan talked about how her second postpartum experience was much better than her last one.&quot;I had the worst postpartum anxiety,&quot; Reagan said. &quot;And so, looking back, I realize I’ve learned so much the second time around, and it’s been a lot better. I hope I’ll feel like myself sooner, I guess.&quot;When she welcomed Knox, Reagan admitted that the postpartum anxiety stayed with her for about a year. But this time, in over 12 weeks, she's over it.&quot;I definitely don’t yet, but I do think with him, it was really about a solid year before the anxiety really started to go down,&quot; Reagan added. &quot;I still have to remind myself too. I’m literally 12 weeks postpartum; it’s still so new. Around 12 weeks, I remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m no longer postpartum. Why am I not a hundred percent back to my normal self?’ You’re very much postpartum, I would say, until about a year. That’s just my genuine take.&quot;Reagan has been candid while talking about pregnancy and the issues women face after giving birth.