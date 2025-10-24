  • home icon
Walker Buehler's wife drops 3-word note as Alex Bregman's spouse posts cryptic message sharing family moments from a beachside getaway

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 24, 2025 05:29 GMT
Walker Buehler&rsquo;s wife drops 3-word note as Alex Bregman&rsquo;s spouse posts cryptic message sharing family moments from a beachside getaway. Credit: GETTY
Walker Buehler's wife drops 3-word note as Alex Bregman's spouse posts cryptic message sharing family moments from a beachside getaway. Credit: GETTY

Former Boston Red Sox ace Walker Buehler's wife, McKenzie, reacted to Alex Bregman and family's early vacation pictures. For the first time since his MLB debut, Bregman didn't go deep in the postseason as the Red Sox were eliminated by the New York Yankees in the wild card.

Bregman is capitalizing on this opportunity to take an early break by taking his wife, Reagan, and two sons, Knox and Bennett, for a beachside vacation. On Thursday, Reagan shared glimpses from their recently concluded beachside getaway.

In the post, Reagan shared playful moments between her two boys, the type of cuisine they enjoyed, and also showcased her horse riding skills. She captioned the post:

"mentally still here 🐚🏝️🔋"
Among the several commentators was former teammate Buehler's wife, McKenzie, who wrote:

"Looks like heaven."
McKenzie's comment

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan Bregman opens up about her postpartum anxiety journey

Alex Bregman and Reagan Bregman welcomed two sons in the last three years. They welcomed Knox Samuel Bregman on August 1, 2022. Then, earlier this year, their second son, Bennett Matthew Bregman, was born on April 16.

During her appearance on "Sunday Sports Club" podcast, Reagan talked about how her second postpartum experience was much better than her last one.

"I had the worst postpartum anxiety," Reagan said. "And so, looking back, I realize I’ve learned so much the second time around, and it’s been a lot better. I hope I’ll feel like myself sooner, I guess."
When she welcomed Knox, Reagan admitted that the postpartum anxiety stayed with her for about a year. But this time, in over 12 weeks, she's over it.

"I definitely don’t yet, but I do think with him, it was really about a solid year before the anxiety really started to go down," Reagan added. "I still have to remind myself too. I’m literally 12 weeks postpartum; it’s still so new. Around 12 weeks, I remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m no longer postpartum. Why am I not a hundred percent back to my normal self?’ You’re very much postpartum, I would say, until about a year. That’s just my genuine take."

Reagan has been candid while talking about pregnancy and the issues women face after giving birth.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
