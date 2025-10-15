Walker Buehler’s wife McKenzie shares perfect “dream” night surrounded by nature, family, and soothing ambiance

The Philadelphia Phillies' exit in the National League Division Series means an earlier offseason break for Wakler Buehler, this time around after he won the World Series last year. The Phillies pitcher deserves some time off the baseball field to enjoy with his family after a rollercoaster year.Buehler's wife, McKenzie, took to Instagram to post a clip of a serene setting at a getaway. The short video featured a fireplace with the sound of crickets in the distance, while their daughter, Finley, could be heard mumbling. The soothing backdrop was perfect for McKenzie as she described by saying:&quot;I dream of nights like this...&quot;Walker Buehler's wife McKenzie's Instagram story (Source: Instagram @mckenziebuehler)McKenzie and Walker have been childhood sweethearts, dating since eighth grade. The two got married after eleven years of being together in 2021. They welcomed Finely into their lives in February 2024.It has been a year of ups and downs for the Buehlers. The year started with Walker signing a $21.05 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, in the last week of 2024. The Red Sox, impressed with his comeback to form in the 2024 postseason, invited him to be part of their starting rotation.But it didn't go well for Buehler, as he made only 22 starts, pitching to a 7-7 W-L record and a 5.45 ERA. He was moved to the bullpen in late August before being released by the club. Two days later, on August 31, the Phillies picked up his contract.After an appearance in their minor league setup, Buehler was fast-tracked into the Philadelphia starting rotation in September, making three appearances and earning an impressive 3-0 record with a 0.66 ERA, with one earned run over 13.2 innings. He earned his place in the Phillies' rotation for the postseason.McKenzie and daughter Finely match Phillies outfits on gamedayTo celebrate her husband's participation in the NL Division Series, McKenzie posted a heartwarming picture of Finley and herself sporting Phillies jerseys ahead of the first game. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite being part of the roster, Walker Buehler wasn't called upon against his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, as they beat the Phillies in four games. As he isn't attached to a team, Buehler will head into free agency for a second year in a row this offseason.