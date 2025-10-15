  • home icon
  • Walker Buehler’s wife McKenzie shares perfect “dream” night surrounded by nature, family, and soothing ambiance

Walker Buehler's wife McKenzie shares perfect "dream" night surrounded by nature, family, and soothing ambiance

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Oct 15, 2025 10:49 GMT
LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler and wife McKenzie walk the red carpet at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) - Source: Getty
McKenzie and Walker Buehler have been dating since middle school (Source: Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies' exit in the National League Division Series means an earlier offseason break for Wakler Buehler, this time around after he won the World Series last year. The Phillies pitcher deserves some time off the baseball field to enjoy with his family after a rollercoaster year.

Buehler's wife, McKenzie, took to Instagram to post a clip of a serene setting at a getaway. The short video featured a fireplace with the sound of crickets in the distance, while their daughter, Finley, could be heard mumbling. The soothing backdrop was perfect for McKenzie as she described by saying:

"I dream of nights like this..."
Walker Buehler&#039;s wife McKenzie&#039;s Instagram story (Source: Instagram @mckenziebuehler)
Walker Buehler's wife McKenzie's Instagram story (Source: Instagram @mckenziebuehler)

McKenzie and Walker have been childhood sweethearts, dating since eighth grade. The two got married after eleven years of being together in 2021. They welcomed Finely into their lives in February 2024.

It has been a year of ups and downs for the Buehlers. The year started with Walker signing a $21.05 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, in the last week of 2024. The Red Sox, impressed with his comeback to form in the 2024 postseason, invited him to be part of their starting rotation.

But it didn't go well for Buehler, as he made only 22 starts, pitching to a 7-7 W-L record and a 5.45 ERA. He was moved to the bullpen in late August before being released by the club. Two days later, on August 31, the Phillies picked up his contract.

After an appearance in their minor league setup, Buehler was fast-tracked into the Philadelphia starting rotation in September, making three appearances and earning an impressive 3-0 record with a 0.66 ERA, with one earned run over 13.2 innings. He earned his place in the Phillies' rotation for the postseason.

McKenzie and daughter Finely match Phillies outfits on gameday

To celebrate her husband's participation in the NL Division Series, McKenzie posted a heartwarming picture of Finley and herself sporting Phillies jerseys ahead of the first game.

Despite being part of the roster, Walker Buehler wasn't called upon against his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, as they beat the Phillies in four games. As he isn't attached to a team, Buehler will head into free agency for a second year in a row this offseason.

R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

