By Krutik Jain
Modified Mar 17, 2025 12:16 GMT
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Walker Buehler can't stop smiling on beach escape with wife McKenzie & daughter Finley - Image Source: Imagn

Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler took a break from the baseball grind for some quality family time at the beach. Buehler is currently preparing for the upcoming 2025 season at Fort Myers.

He's coming off a World Series campaign with the LA Dodgers last season before signing with the Red Sox on a one-year deal in the winter.

On Sunday, the two-time All-Star shared a heartwarming and hilariously relatable snapshot of life as a dad. The photo shows him and his wife, McKenzie Buehler, enjoying the ocean breeze.

Their daughter, Finley, however, wasn’t quite as thrilled about the beach day.

"Life these days," the starting pitcher wrote.
Buehler&#039;s Instagram story
Buehler's Instagram story

Walker Buehler and McKenzie started dating out of high school before they got engaged in November 2020. They tied the knot in December 2021. Last year in February, they became parents to an adorable daughter whom they named Finley. In the offseason, the couple resides in Lexington.

Walker Buehler shares close up moments with family in offseason

Two days ago, the two-time World Series champion celebrated the 31st birthday of his wife McKenzie. He shared a picture of mother and daughter twinning.

"31 lookin GOOD on you babe! Finley and I love you!! Happy birthday!" Buehler wrote.
Buehler is also spending quality time with his daughter in spring training. He shared one photo from the field where he was seen kissing Finley. He wrote:

"She likes me I swear."
Moreover, when Walker Buehler signed the $21.05 million contract with the Red Sox, he said his family was really excited about the move.

"This is something that my family and I are really excited about," he said.
This spring, Buehler started two games and earned wins in both of them. He has held a 1.80 ERA across five innings, where he registered a 1.00 WHIP and recorded seven strikeouts.

The Red Sox will hope Buehler could come of great use to them during the 2025 season, as the franchise hopes to get back in postseason contention.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
हिन्दी