Wander Franco Investigation: Rays star’s case takes major twist as mother of alleged victim reportedly arrested on suspicion of blackmail

The Wander Franco investigation continues to get more confusing. The All-Star shortstop was recently arrested and was slated to appear in court today to hear the next steps in his case, be it a dismissal or a move to a full trial. Now, the case has taken a turn as the mother of his alleged victim has been arrested on suspicion of blackmail.

The latest report claims that the mother of the child Wander Franco was allegedly having a sexual relationship with has been arrested as well. A lawyer said via WFLA:

“Allegedly, she was blackmailing him with money."

It's unclear how she was blackmailing the Tampa Bay Rays superstar right now. Her motive for doing so, how she went about doing it and how much money, if it did happen at all, are all unknown at the time of writing.

The allegations first surfaced on social media, with pictures of Franco and what appeared to be a minor in a romantic relationship. He was immediately put on the Exempt List and ended up not playing a single game the rest of the season.

Wander Franco facing unclear future

As for what happens next with Wander Franco, there are a few options. First, the judge can throw out the case. If they deem it to have no merit or the evidence is not sufficient, they'll dismiss it entirely.

Wander Franco is in court

The other two alternatives are for the case to move to trial either with protective measures or without. If they deem that the evidence is at risk, then they will go with the measures. If they deem that he is a flight risk or the victims are in danger of intimadation, they will also go with them.

Recent footage shows that armed guards were protecting the physical case files and transporting them through the courthouse earlier today, so it doesn't bode well for the shortstop. His MLB future may well be out of the question based on what happens next.

