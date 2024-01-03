What will happen to Wander Franco? Exploring possible outcomes of Rays All-Star's career threatening investigation

After months of investigations, the Wander Franco situation has a sense of resolution. The star shortstop appeared in court after missing summons to be interrogated for his relationship with an alleged minor and was arrested that same day.

The next step for Wander Franco is for a permanent judge to hear a coercive measure request today. The prosecution is expected to ask for the star shortstop to stay in jail. That's what's immediately on the docket, but there are a number of outcomes from this situation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What's next for Wander Franco?

The first scenario for Wander Franco's current situation is that the judge dismisses the accusation if he deems it to have "no merits." This happens if the judge presiding determines that the evidence is not sufficient to continue with the file in the merits stage. They would then dismiss the case and Franco would be released.

Wander Franco is appearing in court

The second possible outcome is that the judge understands that the accusation has some merit to be heard in trial, but refuses to impose coercive measures. This could happen if Franco does not represent a flight risk, potential destruction of evidence, nor is he a candidate to intimidate others from withdrawing from the case.

The third and final outcome is the judge believes it has merit and enforces coercive measures. This would be if the judge determines there to be sufficient evidence in the case and that the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop is either a flight risk or that there's potential for destroyed evidence or intimidation of any form.

That's what can happen immediately following the arrest. After that, it depends on whether or not it goes to trial and how he is found guilty or not guilty. If he's guilty, a jail sentence may be handed down.

Expand Tweet

Either way, it certainly doesn't look good for his MLB future. Franco might have the case dismissed, but the accusations and the arrest are enough to make some teams consider whether or not it's even worth signing him with any potential baggage.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.