Wander Franco News: Controversial Rays shortstop expected to be moved off 40-man roster amid criminal investigation

Wander Franco’s Major League career is becoming questionable. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported that the Tampa Bay Rays management may soon move Franco off the 40-man roster before Opening Day.

Franco may be placed either on a restricted list or on administrative leave by the team’s front office, making his future uncertain for this season. It all comes after Franco got involved in a case regarding an alleged relationship with an underage girl in the Dominican Republic.

Although Franco received a conditional release, he still may face prison time. Amid the situation, it seems that the Rays are unwilling to proceed with Franco, even if he avoids the bars.

Franco may also face a similar situation to former MLB pitcher Trever Bauer in the near future, who’s struggling to return to the league, despite being cleared of allegations.

Timeline of Wander Franco’s case

Last year in August, Wander Franco was placed on a restricted list during the ongoing investigation by MLB involving the alleged relationship.

Later, he was put on paid administrative leave. However, he was reinstated into the 40-man roster after the postseason ended, with a possibility of being on administrative leave again.

According to Olga Dina Llaverias, Franco didn’t respond to the summons from the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Children and Adolescents in December. He later appeared before prosecutors and was arrested for not showing up on the summon call while the case continued.

Franco was accused of sexual exploitation and money laundering for paying the minor’s mother. The prosecutors requested an $86,000 bond and restriction on leaving the Dominican Republic in addition to a house arrest, according to Associated Press.

Amid the investigation, a judge ordered Wander Franco’s arrest release with a condition to return once a month to meet the authorities if he leaves the country. Additionally, he was ordered to pay 2 million Dominican pesos ($34,000) as a deposit fee for the ongoing investigation.

Franco’s case is ongoing and it may be a struggle to one day return to the league. The 23-year-old star had shown great promise in his recent seasons, however, without a clear result from the investigation or an official announcement, nothing is certain for him.

