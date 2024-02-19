Wander Franco News: Rays infielder's absence from spring training reporting deadline raises questions on MLB future amid investigation

The Tampa Bay Rays held their first full-squad workout for Spring Training, but Wander Franco wasn't there. The embattled shortstop is still under investigation for his alleged improper relationship with a minor, and he was not able to come be with the team.

Sunday was the Rays' deadline to report and Wander Franco wasn't able to make it, which brings up major questions about his baseball future. It was already murky, but the absence from Spring Training doesn't provide any more clarity.

Franco is still in the Dominican Republic. Per the investigation, he is not allowed to leave and go to the United States. This is why he is absent, but it also might force the team to take action or have the league place him on administrative leave again.

Rays not surprised by Wander Franco absence

This is not an entirely surprising development, at least for the team themselves. The Tampa Bay Rays are not taken aback by the lack of their star shortstop. Kevin Cash, team manager, said this via the New York Post:

“We’ve been prepared for it for quite some time. And we’ve got to really focus our attention on the guys that are here. We’ve got a really good club and we’re eager to see a lot of players, so that’s helped.”

Cash knows that Franco's future with the club is very up in the air. The shortstop's legal team took a hit when one of his lawyers opted to leave and stop representing him.

Wander Franco's future is up in the air now

He has been in and out of court while witnesses and others testify, and none of it looks good for the star shortstop who had previously signed the biggest contract in Rays history.

He has not played since the summer when allegations of a sexual relationship with a minor surfaced and with all that has transpired since then, it's hard to envision a future where he's back in the MLB at all.

For now, he's not with the Rays and that doesn't bode well for his ability to play this season, either.

