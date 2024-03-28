Wander Franco Update: Rays shortstop placed on administrative leave again amid investigation by DR authorities

Wander Franco isn't coming back to the Tampa Bay Rays any time soon. The embattled former All-Star shortstop is still facing trial for an alleged sexual relationship with a minor. He's been on leave for some time, and that has now officially been extended after an agreement between the MLB and MLBPA, per MLB reporter Jeff Passan.

Passan reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"News: Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been placed on administrative leave through June 1 per an agreement between MLB and the MLBPA, a source tells ESPN. Franco's status could change before then depending on proceedings in the criminal case in the Dominican Republic."

Passan noted that Wander Franco was on paid administrative leave for the last month and a half of the regular season. Therefore, with the allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor still not cleared up, everyone has agreed to extend the leave by two more months.

Wander Franco's baseball future is up in the air

It remains to be seen what the future truly holds for Wander Franco, but it certainly doesn't look very positive. He's been in and out of courtrooms this offseason as he works with authorities who are investigating the case, but the allegations are incredibly serious.

The Rays are unlikely to get Wander Franco back

Franco was also removed from the 40-man roster, indicating that the Rays aren't even convinced he's going to return any time soon. He's not with the team, and it's hard to envision a path back.

The courts will decide his legal fate. If he's found guilty of the charges, he will more than likely be released from the team and will, no matter what his sentence is, have a very hard time getting back to the league in any capacity.

If he's found innocent, it's still hard to imagine a return. Teams have passed on Trevor Bauer despite the legal proceedings being finished. Franco would have a lot of baggage and controversy, and with the nature of the allegations, teams, including the Rays, will likely ignore him despite the clear talent.

