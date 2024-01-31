Wandy Peralta free agency: Padres add former Yankees reliever on four year deal to fortify bullpen

The relief pitcher market is now a little thinner as veteran Wandy Peralta makes his way to the San Diego Padres. The former New York Yankees pitcher signed a four-year deal worth $16.5 million, bolstering the Friars depleted bullpen. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Peralta's deal with the Padres includes three opt-outs.

"Padres, LHP Wandy Peralta agree to 4-year deal with three opt-outs, per @MLBNetwork Insider @JonHeyman" - @MLB

Many believed that Wandy Peralta would wind up back with the New York Yankees this offseason, which made the announcement all the more surprising. The 32-year-old left-handed pitcher will find himself as a key member of the San Diego Padres bullpen following the departure of All-Star closer Josh Hader in free agency.

The 32-year-old is coming off the best season of his MLB career after posting a 4-2 record with a 2.83 ERA, a 1.222 WHIP, and 51 strikeouts over 54.0 innings. Peralta will now join a revamped San Diego Padres bullpen that features the likes of Yuki Matsui, Woo-Suk Go, and Robert Suarez.

Peralta now joins the fourth organization of his career after previously pitching for the aforementioned New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, and Cincinnati Reds. Over his eight-year MLB career, Peralta owns a 19-18 record with a 3.88 ERA and 291 strikeouts.

Wandy Peralta is the latest former New York Yankees player to join the San Diego Padres

It has been a busy offseason for the San Diego Padres, who lost a number of their star players via trade or free agency. Among the most notable names that will not be on the 2024 Padres roster are Josh Hader, Blake Snell, and Juan Soto.

Juan Soto was a key piece in one of the biggest transactions of the offseason. Both Soto and fellow outfielder Trent Grisham were traded to the New York Yankees in exchange for a whopping five players, including Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez, Drew Thorpe, and Kyle Higashioka.

"When he moved from the bullpen into the rotation, it was a bright spot for the Yankees." - @Boporter16Bo on RHP Michael King headlining the return to San Diego in the Juan Soto trade" - @MLBNetwork

These five players, along with Wandy Peralta will be part of a massive New York Yankees presence for the Friars this upcoming season.

