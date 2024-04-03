"Was that 120 MPH off the bat?!" - Phillies fans hyped as Bryce Harper launches 2nd home run of game

Well, it was not long before Bryce Harper struck again during Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. The two-time National League MVP was putting on a show in front of the Philadelphia Phillies faithful, launching not one but two home runs on the day.

The 7-time All-Star was in spectacular form during the Phillies matchup against the Reds, recording his first two hits and home runs of the season. His home runs came in the first and fourth inning, giving his club a 2-1 lead.

This incredible two-homer outing by Harper has not gone unnoticed by Philadelphia Phillies fans, as a number of supporters took to social media to share their excitement.

After a disappointing 1-3 start to the season, the home runs by Bryce Harper could be a catalyst for the team moving forward.

A number of these Phillies fans have pointed out that it was simply too early in the season to panic over Harper's lack of home runs. Others have stated that it was only a matter of time before the two-time MVP returned to his superstar form, noting his incredible exit velocity on the play.

Another group of Phillies fans have used their social media accounts to praise the superstar and say the club is back! Although this is only the fifth game of the season for the Phillies, the pair of Harper home runs has felt like a turning of the page for many supporters.

Bryce Harper and the Phillies will be looking to win the World Series for the first time since 2008

The Philadelphia Phillies have been on the cusp of winning their first World Series title since 2008, yet they have been unable to make it over the hump. Harper and the Phils reached the World Series in 2022 but ultimately fell to the Houston Astros.

The team reloaded and made another deep run last season, however they once again were unable to secure the title. The club lost in Game 7 of the NLCS to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

If Tuesday night's performance from Bryce Harper is any indication, the Phillies should be primed for another deep run.

