Was Daulton Varsho's father a MLB player?

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Daulton Varsho had a breakout season for his team in 2022. With 151 appearances behind the plate and in the outfield in 2022, it looks likely that Varsho will retain a starting position with his new team next year.

Originally from Wisconsin, Varsho played baseball at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. He was named the Horizon League player of the year in 2016, batting .381 for the UWM Panthers.

Daulton Varsho is the son of Gary Varsho, who played in the MLB from 1998 to 1995. Gary began his career with his childhood team, the Chicago Cubs, before moving to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1991, where he had a career-best year, hitting 4 home runs, 23 RBIs and batting .273.

As Daulton's college successes amounted, he began to draw serious interest from an array of MLB teams. With his draft eligibility coming up in 2017, the Varsho family felt confident that they would have another pro in their midst.

Daulton Varsho is the son of Gary Varsho, who played in the MLB from 1998 to 1995. Gary began his career with his childhood team, the Chicago Cubs, before moving to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1991, where he had a career-best year, hitting 4 home runs, 23 RBIs and batting .273.

Two Strike Noise @TwoStrikeNoise So I guess it's pretty obvious how Gary Varsho celebrated the day after end of his #baseball career. So I guess it's pretty obvious how Gary Varsho celebrated the day after end of his #baseball career. https://t.co/RWfoKDM4cS

"So I guess it's pretty obvious how Gary Varsho celebrated the day after end of his #baseball career." - @ Two Strike Noise

Gary played 103 games for the Pirates in 1992, but his production slowed to a trickle soon thereafter. Gary Varsho finally retired from the MLB following the 1995 season.

Daulton was drafted in the 68th round of the 2017 Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He threw himself into the minor leagues, and his performance there was enough for him to be selected to represent Team USA at the WBSC Premier12 tournament in late 2019.

On July 30th 2020, Varsho was called up by the D-Backs to make his MLB debut. By 2022, Varsho had made 151 appearances across the outfield and the catcher position. He was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno. With the departure of catcher Moreno, Varsho's spot as the Jays' top catcher looks attainable to say the least.

Avery Chenier @AveryChenier Enjoy all 27 of Daulton Varsho's 2022 Home Runs 🤝 Enjoy all 27 of Daulton Varsho's 2022 Home Runs 🤝 https://t.co/9ifbl6oqHb

"Enjoy all 27 of Daulton Varsho's 2022 Home Runs" - @ Avery Chenier

Daulton Varsho is likely to surpass his father's MLB notoriety

Varsho was named after Darren Daulton, who played with Gary Varsho during his final season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1995. Gary Varsho was an average player. Daulton, however, has the poise and now has the opportunity to make more of an impact in the league than his father was ever able to do.

Poll : 0 votes