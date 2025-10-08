  • home icon
  "Was it hard for you?" - Derek Jeter can't resist roasting David Ortiz after rare Yankees praise following electric ALDS comeback

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 08, 2025 10:40 GMT
World Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Texas Rangers - Game One - Source: Getty
Derek Jeter and David Ortiz have been on the Fox's pos-game analysis panel for the past two seasons (Source: Getty Images)

As former on-field rivals and current colleagues on MLB on Fox's broadcast, Red Sox legend David Ortiz engages in a lot of banter with fellow New York Yankees stalwarts Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.

After the New York Yankees came back to take Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, David Ortiz agreed with Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s words about New York being the best team in all of the American League. His genuine praise was met with some light-hearted fun as Jeter tried to lean forward to believe what he was hearing.

"I tell you what, Jazz is not wrong about saying that the Yankees might be the best team in the American League. They showed that tonight. They should have been playing like that from the very beginning. That's the New York Yankee team that dominate in that division for a long time," Ortiz said.
"Was it hard for you to say that?" Jeter asked.
Jeter's jest comes after he and A-Rod were on the receiving end of trolling by Big Papi after the Yankees were blown away in the first two games of the series in Toronto.

“They can bring Jesus back, and they’re still going to Cancun. It’s over. It’s a wrap,” Ortiz had said. “The only chance the Yankees have is if you, [Mariano Rivera], Andy [Pettitte] and Alex Rodriguez come back and play.”
As a Red Sox Hall of Famer, Ortiz would have enjoyed every bit of the 23-8 humiliation the Yankees were handed at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. It must have felt sweeter after New York knocked out the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Series.

Cam Schlittler receives praise from David Ortiz ahead of Game 4 start

In the win-or-go-home game against the Boston Red Sox, Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler came up with one of the best performances in the history of the postseason with eight shutout innings.

While Ortiz's wounds are fresh from the rookie's start, he believes that the 24-year-old will have a similar outing on Wednesday when he faces the Blue Jays lineup as New York's starter.

“That Cam kid…. he’s going to put up a show tomorrow. He is impressive. I mean, I be watching this young man pitch. I watched him in New York against the Red Sox… wow. He has some life in his fastball,” Ortiz said on the show. “It's gonna be fun to watch tomorrow.”

The Yankees remain on the cusp of elimination. A win on Wednesday will take the series back to Toronto for a Game 5 decider.

