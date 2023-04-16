Legendary MLB player Jose Cruz was recently inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. Get to know all about the induction ceremony.

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame 2023 inducted several sportspeople. Most notable among them is Cruz, the former Houston Astros outfielder. Cruz, also nicknamed Cheo, was one of the best players for the Houston Astros team. The Puerto Rican led the team to their first-ever division title and postseason berth in 1980s.

Jose de Jesus Ortiz @OrtizKicks Astros and Puerto Rico legend Jose Cruz will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame today. Congrats, Cheo.

I have only one question: what took so long? Astros and Puerto Rico legend Jose Cruz will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame today. Congrats, Cheo.I have only one question: what took so long? https://t.co/8Wz2PDbKxE

Cruz is a two-time All-Star, who won two Silver Slugger awards and led the National League in 1983 while playing in the pitcher-friendly Houston Astrodome. He also won a four MVP team awards with the Houston Astros.

It was right to include this baseball legend in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2023. His induction serves as inspiration for many young Puerto Ricans. It is also a means to shower respect on personalities who give their everything to the cause of baseball.

Jose Cruz's MLB performance

Jose Cruz in Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros game

Cruz is a known legend in the world of baseball. He built an impressive record for himself while playing for the Houston Astros, the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees. He had a batting average of .284 and scored 2,251 hits. Furthermore, he scored 165 home runs and also batted in 1,077 runs.

Since retiring from playing baseball, Jose Cruz has acted as a baseball coach and front-office executive. It is expected that this baseball legend worthy of Hall of Fame induction will continue to groom many young baseball players in the future.

