Was Julio Urias tipping pitches? Los Angeles Dodgers veteran pulled after four innings in chastening loss to Cardinals

It was a night to forget for Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urias, as the veteran pitcher allowed six runs in only 3.0 innings of work against the St. Louis Cardinals. Of those six runs that Urias gave up, four of them were home runs, with some believing that the World Series champion was tipping his pitches.

"THE CARDINALS 4TH HOMERUN OF THE INNING! WE OWN JULIO URIAS. PAUL DEJONG REVENGE TOUR CONTINUES"

"THE CARDINALS 4TH HOMERUN OF THE INNING! WE OWN JULIO URIAS. PAUL DEJONG REVENGE TOUR CONTINUES" - @theredbird_way

While it appeared that the Cardinals knew exactly what Urias was about to throw, both manager Dave Roberts and Julio Urias himself were unsure if he was tipping his pitches. Although the St. Louis Cardinals entered the game as one of the hottest teams in the MLB, it appeared that Urias was off throughout the entire start.

Roberts did not specify if his 26-year-old starter was tipping his pitches or not, but he seemed to defend his pitcher by emphasizing the potency of the Cardinals lineup.

“When you come across a team like that, and you’re behind, and you’re making pitches out over the plate, they’re gonna make you pay. That’s what they did tonight.” - Dave Roberts said of the St. Louis lineup

All four of the home runs were given up in the third inning, which tied Ben Wade for the most home runs given up by a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher in a single inning. Wade gave up four home runs to the New York Giants in the 8th inning on May 28, 1954.

While one may be willing to write off the poor outing as simply that, just a poor outing, Urias has struggled with the long ball this season. Throughout his 10 starts this season, Julio Urias has given up 14 home runs, which ties him with Jordan Lyles of the Kansas City Royals.

"BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK!!!! The Cardinals hit FOUR home runs in the 3rd inning off of Julio Urias"

"BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK!!!! The Cardinals hit FOUR home runs in the 3rd inning off of Julio Urias ([email protected])" - @MLBONFOX

The Los Angeles Dodgers will need Julio Urias to rediscover his form as the team's pitching rotation has suffered another setback

Not only was Urias' difficult outing against the St. Louis Cardinals alarming for him but for the Dodgers, who will need him to step up for the club following an injury to fellow starter Dustin May.

The Dodgers are already without ace Walker Buehler for the majority of the season, now following a right flexor pronator strain, the club will be without Dustin May for the foreseeable future.

"Dustin May is officially heading to the IL"

"Dustin May is officially heading to the IL" - @TalkinBaseball_

If Urias is indeed tipping his pitches, he and the Dodgers' pitching coaches will need to work quicking to fix the issue as Julio will need to carry additional weight moving forward.

