"Was laughing hella hard" "Worst segment of the entire game" - MLB Twitter divided on "Big Papi" David Ortiz's All-Star Game cameo

This year’s MLB All-Star game had plenty of memorable moments to offer. However, not everything was perfect, and one particular thing has divided opinions among fans.

The American League won 3-2 on the night and continued their recent dominance over the National League. Away from the ongoing action on the pitch, the live broadcast’s focus shifted to Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz during the fifth inning.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia David Ortiz doesn’t give a shit how Alek Manoah pitches to him David Ortiz doesn’t give a shit how Alek Manoah pitches to him 😂 https://t.co/tRysfZhkYg

"David Ortiz doesn’t give a s**t how Alek Manoah pitches to him" - Jomboy Media

Ortiz was allowed to host his own segment called “Big Papi’s En La Casa'' (Big Papi’s In The House), midway through the game. He took over the AL dugout to conduct some rapid-fire interviews.

His first question was to AL manager Dusty Baker.

“Hey, Dusty. Can you put me in, man? I can go deep still,” asked Ortiz.

“I know you can go deep. I’m going to save you until the ninth, just in case we’re behind,” Baker laughed and replied.

Ortiz then said hello to the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Rafael Devers, Jose Ramirez, MVP Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge. During a brief exchange with Judge, Ortiz exclaimed that someone should “pay the man!” This was in reference to the New York Yankees superstar’s uncertain future.

Ortiz then wrapped up his segment by sharing some banter with Alek Manoah. He asked the Toronto Blue Jays ace how he would pitch him. Manoah barely got a full sentence out before Ortiz channeled his inner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and screamed “Man, I’ll take you deep! I’m out of here!”

MLB fans are divided on David Ortiz’s cameo

David Ortiz’s segment was comedy gold. His exchange with Manoah left many fans in splits. From an entertainment standpoint, the job was well-done indeed.

Some fans, however, seemed far from entertained. The banter was on point; the timing was not.

That’s because when Ortiz was the center of attention, MLB legend Miguel Cabrera, who was playing his final All-Star Game, was batting. Hence, some fans considered it disrespectful that the broadcasting focus was not on him.

Nick Thornton @Nlckth0rnton35 @Rodrigeaux @JomboyMedia Would’ve been better if the didn’t have to ignore one of the greatest players ever potential last ASG at bat @Rodrigeaux @JomboyMedia Would’ve been better if the didn’t have to ignore one of the greatest players ever potential last ASG at bat

Chris @ChrisMcG_78 @JomboyMedia This was the worst segment of the entire game. Big Papi was a great baseball player… incredibly annoying human being @JomboyMedia This was the worst segment of the entire game. Big Papi was a great baseball player… incredibly annoying human being

Irrespective of your take on Ortiz’s cameo, it's been quite a week for the Red Sox legend. He was brought out by Bad Bunny for a guest appearance in the MLB Celebrity Softball Game. He got to host his own segment at the Midsummer Classic. This coming Sunday, Ortiz will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

