Was Matthew Perry a Blue Jays fan? Chandler Bing's MLB allegiance, explored

The world was shocked and dismayed by the sudden and completely unexpected death of Matthew Perry, the 54-year-old actor who was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends. The iconic actor was found in a hot tub after an apparent accidental drowning.

Matthew Perry was a big fan of the sport of baseball, namely his Toronto Blue Jays. The team was very important to him, and he insisted that his office on the television show have their hat represented in the background.

Perry was often seen in the stands of MLB games cheering on his beloved Blue Jays. The world will now mourn the loss of a talented actor who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.

Aside from Friends, Perry was known for his work on The Whole Nine Yards and The Ron Clark Story.

Matthew Perry was such a big Toronto Blue Jays fan that he insisted on having their image in the background of quite a few scenes in the hit television show Friends.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted more than a few Blue Jays hats in the background of several scenes. It all began during the intro to the show, which features the iconic hat for all to see.

The third episode, The One With The Thumb, of the first season involves a few scenes in Bing's office, which has the famed Blue Jays hat in the background. This episode involves Chandler, seen above, trying to quit smoking as he does in his office.

Episode 15 and 16 of that same season also show the hat. 15 is titled The One with the Stoned Guy and involves him working at his current job. 16, The One With Two Parts, sees him in a new office, but the hat followed.

In Season 2, the following episodes have evidence of Perry's fandom:

The One with Five Steaks and an Eggplant- The hat returns, but this time in their apartment

The One with the List- The cap is in the background as Ross tries to woo Rachel

The One with Russ- This hat could be Mets or Blue Jays, it's unclear

The One Where Eddie Moves In- Chandler sees his best friend leave and struggles, and the hat is there for him

Those are all the episodes in Friends that showcase his fandom. It's a subtle background nod to the actor's fandom, but those who watch the show frequently would begin to pick up on the recurring hat and wonder if it was Bing, the character, or Perry who liked the team.

It was Perry, whose love for the Blue Jays stayed with him. May he rest in peace.