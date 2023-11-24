Was Ron Hodges related to Gil Hodges? Recently deceased Mets catcher's personal life explored

Former Mets catcher Ron Hodges passed away on Friday at the age of 74 after battling an illness. He spent his entire 12-year career in New York, hitting .240/.342/.322 with 19 home runs and 147 RBIs.

Hodges' career was almost spent elsewhere. In 1970, he was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the MLB Draft but did not sign. The following year, he was selected by the Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves but chose not to sign. He would end up signing with the Mets in the second round of the 1972 amateur draft.

While he bears the same last name as former Mets coach Gil Hodges, the two are unrelated. However, Ron Hodges was the roommate of Gil Hodges' son in the minor leagues.

Gil Hodges passed away in 1972 after suffering a heart attack. It shocked the baseball world, and many legends, including Jackie Robinson and Duke Snider, spoke of his greatness. Robinson went as far as to say Gil's death was the second most miserable day of his life.

Ron Hodges will be remembered as an all-time great for the Mets

Ron Hodges played under some of the best managers in Mets' history. He played under Yogi Berra, Roy McMillian, Joe Torre, George Bamberger, Frank Howard, and Davey Johnson.

Hodges would debut on June 13, 1973, a few days shy of his 24th birthday. That day, the great Tom Seaver threw a complete game against the San Francisco Giants to get the victory.

His teammates had nothing but great things to say about him. From his presence in the dugout to all the key hits he got during his time.

Very few professional athletes spend their entire careers with one team. Fans will forever hold him close in that regard as their longtime backstop.

