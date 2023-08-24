Was Shohei Ohtani aware of his UCL injury before playing the 2nd game vs Reds? MLB Insider reveals shocking detail around Angels phenom

In a significant update, general manager Perry Minasian has announced that Shohei Ohtani will not be pitching again this season due to a torn UCL (ulnar collateral ligament). Additionally, star player Mike Trout is set to return to the injured list. This news is undoubtedly a blow to the Los Angeles Angels and their fans.

Ohtani tore his UCL earlier also in the middle of the 2018 season and missed almost a month of games before returning as the designated hitter. At that time he had Tommy John surgery at the end of 2018. Ohtani missed his last scheduled start because of arm fatigue.

He was expected to have a normal start Wednesday, before the game. Ohtani had been pulled previously three times in the last several weeks because of various ailments.

Shohei Ohtani was aware of his UCL injury before playing the 2nd game vs Reds

Ohtani was removed early in the first game for a possible arm fatigue. After testing and evaluation, Ohtani was diagnosed with a right UCL tear.

The Angels did not reveal how significant the tear in his elbow was. As per reports, Manager Perry Minasian said that the Angels and Ohtani were aware of the tear before the second game but he wanted to stay in the game.

The team is also seeking a second opinion as doctors evaluate his injury. The Angels have not determined whether he will need surgery or not.

Earlier in the first game, Ohtani hit his major league-leading 44th home run to give the Angels a 2-0 lead. Starting pitcher Tyler Anderson came to replace Ohtani and recorded four outs, two by strikeout on the mound and Nolan Schanuel came in to pinch-hit for him in the bottom of the third inning.

Now it is to be seen what happens to Ohtani's injury and what does medical team decides for him.