Washington Nationals fans disappointed by team securing the worst record in the MLB in 2022: "Glad to see this one ending", "Well if you're gonna suck might as well be the worst"

The Washington Nationals have had a season to forget in 2022, which was capped off with clinching the worst record in the MLB. Not many expected the Nationals to be competing for a World Series at the end of the year, but they hoped for better than this. Three short years ago, in 2019, the Nationals stood atop the baseball world as champions. Now, they are at the bottom looking up.

The Nationals came into the season with one of the worst rosters in the MLB, which happened to boast one of the best players. Having a losing record is no shock, but having the worst record in baseball is eye-opening. Losing their star midway through the season didn't help, but the move was made with the future in mind.

As Talkin' Baseball pointed out on Twitter, it was the loss to the New York Mets that clinched the worst record.

This sparked a very passionate response from the Washington Nationals fan base. They have had some tough years in recent memory, but few that rival this season's hardships.

Juan Soto was an instrumental part of the 2019 championship team, and thanks to his youth, has his best years ahead. Those years, unfortunately, will not be spent with the Washington Nationals. He was traded to the San Diego Padres in exchange for a massive haul of prospects.

Joe @DJLeMVP @TalkinBaseball_ Almost like they were punting the season after trading soto 🤔 @TalkinBaseball_ Almost like they were punting the season after trading soto 🤔

Still can't believe these bums won it all in 2019

⚜️WhoDatDuck🦆 @hamadafada @TalkinBaseball_ Baseball is crazy. WS champions in 2019, FF 3 years, last in MLB. 🤯 @TalkinBaseball_ Baseball is crazy. WS champions in 2019, FF 3 years, last in MLB. 🤯

The team that won the World Series in 2019 is now almost unrecognizable to the 2022 roster. It is not often that a team that good falls apart so quickly, whether it is caused by player movement or slumping. There is some hope the team can be rebuilt to its former glory, but that hope is scarce.

Some fans fear, and even expect, that this inauspicious record will be repeated in 2023.

The Nationals have a lot of work to do if they hope to be a championship team once again.

The Washington Nationals have nowehere to go but up in the coming seasons

The Nationals have all the assets they could want as they look to rebuild their team. Both in draft picks and amongst their pool of prospects. If those draft picks land and the prospects develop, the Nationals could once again be a winning team.

This is a task that is much easier said than done, and will require a tremendous amount of effort from the franchise. Perhaps this poor season will be an inspiration the Washington Nationals need to improve and reclaim their former glory.

