Washington Senators icon Frank Howard passes away at 87, cause of death unknown

Washington Senators legend Frank Howard has passed away at the age of 87. The news was confirmed on Monday afternoon by the Washington Nationals. The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.

Known as the "Capital Punisher", Howard was a force to be reckoned with at the plate from the very beginning. He won multiple accolades as a LA Dodger including a World Series title as well as Rookie of the Year.

However, it was with the Washington Senators from 1965 to 1971 that Frank Howard rose to superstardom. The four-time All-Star hit 382 home runs throughout his 16-year career.

Frank Howard could have pursued basketball before choosing the MLB

Before becoming a MLB icon, Frank Howard was a multi-sport standout at Ohio State University. He earnt All-American honors in both baseball and basketball.

The Philadelphia Warriors of the American Basketball League had even drafted Howard, offering him the opportunity to carve out a career in basketball. However, the slugger rejected the offer.

Opting for baseball, he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. His decision to choose baseball over basketball proved prescient.

Howard's athleticism managed to shine in baseball too; he played infield and outfield with equal relish. Off the field, his charming personality and unequivocal love for baseball made him a fan favorite.

After retirement Howard never strayed far from the diamond, assuming various coaching roles and mentoring younger talent. He started out as a coach for the Milwaukee Brewers in 1977.

Howard continued to coach for several other MLB teams, including stints with the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets. From 2000, he had worked as a player development instructor for the Yankees.

His passing leaves a void in the hearts of fans across generations who had the privilege of witnessing his mastery on the field.