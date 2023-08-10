Washington vs Alaska Little League World Series 2023: Venue, Start time and TV details

On August 16, all eyes will turn to the Little League World Series in the town of South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The youngest talents will be on display for all to see.

The 76th such tournament will see boys between the ages of 10 and 12 suit up to represent their regions. The tournament will see international talent as well as American youngsters.

Ten teams from various regions across the USA will face off, while ten teams from other regions across the world will face off. The final will see an American team play an international roster in the final game on August 26.

Cayla F1 @CaylaMonacoF1

Connor Curtis, Rhode Island Little League. ☄️ pic.twitter.com/fJtv9GGAKH & Here's your Home Run Hitter to watch starting August 16th at the Little League World Series in Williamsport if Rhode Island makes it. They gotta get by NY on Friday night.Connor Curtis, Rhode Island Little League. ☄️

"& Here's your Home Run Hitter to watch starting August 16th at the Little League World Series in Williamsport if Rhode Island makes it. They gotta get by NY on Friday night. Connor Curtis, Rhode Island Little League." - Cayla F1

On Thursday, August 16, Northwest Seattle of Washington will face off against Alaskan team Dimond-West for the Northwest berth in the Little League World Series. Action is set to get underway from Seattle at 3pm local time.

It will be the last game of the 2023 Little League Northwest Regionals, with Idaho and Oregon already having been eliminated. Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester represented Washington at the 1996 Little League World Series.

The winner of the game between Alaska and Washington will face off against the top team from New England on August 17. Both teams will be pushing to make it as deep into the tournament as possible.

All games in the 2023 LLWS will be covered by ESPN and its various associate channels. In addition to being able to catch the action on cable on ESPN2, fans will also be able to catch the action from the 2023 LLWS on the ESPN app. Morevoer, FuboTV is a favorite of MLB streamers. By bypassing blackout restrictions, Fubo allows New York Yankees fans in California to watch their favorite team. Fubo can be yours for $24.99 per month.

2023 Little League World Series will showcase the stars of tomorrow

For many of the young stars set to appear in Williamsport, this will be the highlight of their baseball careers. However, some of the youngsters will go on to have full and rewarding MLB careers. While the scouts will certainly be in attendance, it is important for the kids to remember that fun comes first.