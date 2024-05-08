"Wasn’t bro a pitcher in high school?" "I can see why he stopped playing baseball" - MLB fans roast Zach Edey's first pitch mishap at Cubs game

Purdue Boilermakers star and potential NBA lottery pick Zach Edey got to throw the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game and it did not go according to plan. So many celebrity first pitches go completely awry, and Edey's was no different. This despite the fact that he used to play baseball in high school, something fans were quick to point out.

Edey played baseball in high school, which for him was about five years ago. He was a pitcher, too, but those skills apparently did not stay with him after he took up basketball full time.

Fans were quick to roast him on Instagram:

"Wasn’t bro a pitcher in high school?" one fan wrote.

"I can see why he stopped playing baseball," another said.

Edey led the Boilermakers to the National Title game in April, though they fell short to the Connecticut Huskies. Edey averaged 25.2 points and 12.2 rebounds for the year, but none of that bought him good graces with fans after his first pitch.

Fortunately, it didn't affect the Cubs. They continued their quality start to the season by defeating the San Diego Padres 3-2. Cody Bellinger hit a home run in his return from the Injured List as part of a three-hit night.

Zach Edey could have pursued baseball

Zach Edey is about to be drafted to the NBA and he will presumably have the chance to make a star out of himself. There was once a chance he'd try to do the same in baseball.

Zach Edey almost went into baseball

Eric Stickney, a former coach of his said he was all in on the sport, via MLB.com:

"Yeah, Zach was basically in love with baseball from Day 1."

Edey was large even then, prompting some coaches to express concern about the safety of everyone else. If he hit a line drive, it could be dangerous for the opposing pitcher.

"It was definitely like a safety concern when he played," Stickney said. "You would really worry about the safety of the other team's pitcher if he was able to get ahold of one and hit a line drive."

Jeff Wolburgh, the coach who convinced Edey to try out at all, said he always laughed about Edey hitting the ball "through" the shortstop since no one wanted to get in front of any batted ball from Edey.

