The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly finalizing a deal to sign free-agent third baseman Yoan Moncada on a one-year, $5 million contract. If the move goes through, it could shake up the infield, potentially shifting Anthony Rendon, who signed a seven year, $245 million contract in 2020, to a backup role.

This offseason, the Angels have been busy strengthening their roster for a competitive 2025 campaign. They signed utilityman Kevin Newman to a one-year deal and acquired Scott Kingery via trade. Additionally, they brought in former Moncada teammate Tim Anderson on a minor league contract and added corner infielder J.D. Davis on a similar deal.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported the news on his X account this Friday. However, the fans weren't too happy with this addition, and some were seemingly opposed to it. One even blamed them for wasting Mike Trout.

"So they signed one criminally injured dude to replace another chronically injured dude. Worst organization in baseball and they wasted Mike Trout," one fan said.

"Rendon’s position is IL," another fan posted.

Other fans also shared similar sentiments regarding the arrival of Yoan Moncada in the Angels.

"Announce Bregman to the Cubs," one fan wrote.

"Moncada not any less injury prone to be honest," one fan mentioned.

"So replaced an off-injured 3B with another one who’s only play 104 games in two years? Make that make sense," one fan remarked.

"Who will be the starting 3B in mid May when Moncada pulls another hammie and is out for 4 months?," one fan asked.

Yoan Moncada is coming off some injuries from recent seasons

Yoan Moncada is coming from a nine-year tenure with the Chicago White Sox, however, it is safe to say it didn't work out as expected. Moncada's best season was 2019 when he hit .315/.367/.548 with 25 home runs in 559 plate appearances.

Despite this, in recent seasons, Yoan Moncada's performance has been hindered by a slew of injuries, as he ended up missing 58 games in each of his past three seasons. In the 2024 campaign, Moncada suffered a left abductor strain on April 9, which limited him to play just 12 games.

"[The injuries] definitely affected me and affected my ability to display all I could do,” Moncada said through interpreter Billy Russo in September. “But I think I’ve done it when I’ve been healthy. I wouldn’t say it has been bad. I have a good career here. It could have been better, for sure."

However, Yoan Moncada could benefit from Ron Washington's coaching. The Angels will hope the third baseman enjoys an injury-free tenure with the organisation.

