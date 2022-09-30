WATCH: 103-year-old Sister Jean tosses the ceremonial first pitch at an MLB game, proves age is just a number

Beloved MLB fan favorite Sister Jean threw out the first pitch during Tuesday's Chicago Cubs game. At 103 years of age, she might be the oldest person to ever throw out a first pitch. Even at this age, she still brings a whole lot of energy with her.

Prior to the game against the Philadelphia Phillies, she tossed the pitch from her wheelchair. It is safe to say that the pitch could have brought some luck to the Cubs, who beat Philadelphia 2-1.

Sister Jean has been an active member of the Catholic church for the majority of her long life. She has been a teacher at Loyola University Chicago since the early 1960s, where she is loved by students and staff. Since 1994, she has been the team chaplain for the men's basketball team at Loyola University Chicago.

Her initial claim to fame was during March Madness of the 2018 men's NCAA basketball season. Loyola was a heavy underdog during the tournament, and once they started to upset teams, she became a star. The college made it to the final four before ultimately being eliminated by Michigan.

Since then, Sister Jean has been an active member of the Chicago sports community. Over the past few years, she has thrown out the first pitch at multiple MLB games for the Cubs. This most recent first pitch is going viral as well, with many reposting it with different memes.

Nevertheless, this was still a very nice moment to witness as we conclude the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. We are now just days from the start of the playoffs.

A look at the MLB's new and improved playoff format

Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels

This season has brought some change within the MLB playoffs. In an attempt to expand the postseason, there are now three Wild Card teams for each league instead of the previous two. With there now being more playoff teams, how does this work?

To start off, the two best teams in each league, according to record, are rewarded with a bye into the division series. The third-best division winner will play against the third Wild Card team in a three-game set. The first and second Wild Card teams will also face off in a three-game set.

Now, rather than one game deciding the Wild Card, there are multiple series deciding the round. This is going to for sure shake up this year's postseason in both leagues.

