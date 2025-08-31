[WATCH] A’s broadcasters go silent after cameras accidentally catch a fan’s brazen act

Something interesting happened during the fifth inning of the game between the Athletics and the Texas Rangers at Raley Field on Saturday that rendered broadcasters silent. While broadcasting live, the A’s commentators were visibly thrown off when a couple shared a cozy moment.On Saturday, in the fifth inning, the cameras panned towards a couple sitting in the stands and eating their food. The unknown male grabbed the br***t of the woman beside him, possibly his partner, leaving the A's commentators at a loss for words.For a few moments, they couldn't help but wonder what to make out of that and opted to stay silent before an inning-ending flyout saved the day for them. The one thing they said, though, was:&quot;A’s down by a few. They’ll try to grab a couple back.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans react to broadcasters going silent after watching the coupleThe Instagram post was filled with hilarious reactions, with some lauding the commentators while others took fun at the moment.&quot;Red Sox fans had a similar incident with Orsillo and Remy back in the day!🤣💀,&quot; one wrote.&quot;A man can’t rub his wife’s big naturals anymore. I’m sorry I thought this was America,&quot; another commented.&quot;This is exactly the kind of top quality sports commentary I enjoy. Massive respect 🫡,&quot; one wrote.A few fans tried to complete the sentence left by the broadcasters on air.&quot;An it’s it is a popular ice cream cookie sandwich on the west coast, specifically the Bay Area,&quot; one wrote.&quot;How do you not know what an it’s it is?,&quot; another asked.&quot;You are a handful absolutely no way,&quot; one posted.Fan ReactionsAs for the game, the Rangers comfortably won 9-3. Rangers ace Merrill Kelly pitched a quality outing, throwing 6.1 innings for three earned runs. The Rangers bullpen didn't concede a run. Meanwhile, on offense, Wyatt Langford and Dylan Moore went deep while Josh Jung, Kyle Higashioka and Michael Helman contributed with two RBIs each.With the win, the Rangers improved to 70-67, putting them 5.5 games behind the AL West leaders, Houston Astros, and 2.5 games behind the final AL wildcard spot.