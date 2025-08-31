  • home icon
  [WATCH] A's broadcasters go silent after cameras accidentally catch a fan's brazen act

[WATCH] A’s broadcasters go silent after cameras accidentally catch a fan’s brazen act

By Krutik Jain
Modified Aug 31, 2025 11:10 GMT
MLB: Athletics at Kansas City Royals - Source: Imagn
A's broadcasters go silent after cameras accidentally catch fan's brazen act

Something interesting happened during the fifth inning of the game between the Athletics and the Texas Rangers at Raley Field on Saturday that rendered broadcasters silent. While broadcasting live, the A’s commentators were visibly thrown off when a couple shared a cozy moment.

On Saturday, in the fifth inning, the cameras panned towards a couple sitting in the stands and eating their food. The unknown male grabbed the br***t of the woman beside him, possibly his partner, leaving the A's commentators at a loss for words.

For a few moments, they couldn't help but wonder what to make out of that and opted to stay silent before an inning-ending flyout saved the day for them. The one thing they said, though, was:

"A’s down by a few. They’ll try to grab a couple back."
Fans react to broadcasters going silent after watching the couple

The Instagram post was filled with hilarious reactions, with some lauding the commentators while others took fun at the moment.

"Red Sox fans had a similar incident with Orsillo and Remy back in the day!🤣💀," one wrote.
"A man can’t rub his wife’s big naturals anymore. I’m sorry I thought this was America," another commented.
"This is exactly the kind of top quality sports commentary I enjoy. Massive respect 🫡," one wrote.

A few fans tried to complete the sentence left by the broadcasters on air.

"An it’s it is a popular ice cream cookie sandwich on the west coast, specifically the Bay Area," one wrote.
"How do you not know what an it’s it is?," another asked.
"You are a handful absolutely no way," one posted.
As for the game, the Rangers comfortably won 9-3. Rangers ace Merrill Kelly pitched a quality outing, throwing 6.1 innings for three earned runs.

The Rangers bullpen didn't concede a run. Meanwhile, on offense, Wyatt Langford and Dylan Moore went deep while Josh Jung, Kyle Higashioka and Michael Helman contributed with two RBIs each.

With the win, the Rangers improved to 70-67, putting them 5.5 games behind the AL West leaders, Houston Astros, and 2.5 games behind the final AL wildcard spot.

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

