WATCH: Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe share heartwarming moment with Gerrit Cole's sons during batting practice

Aaron Judge continues to not only cement himself as one of the best hitters of his generation but one of the most beloved members of the New York Yankees since Derek Jeter. The two-time American League MVP has established himself as one of the most feared batters on the field but also one of the kindest leaders and teammates when he is off of it.

In a recent video shared by the New York Yankees, both Aaron Judge and promising young shortstop Anthony Volpe were seen hanging out with Gerrit Cole's sons during batting practice. Caden and Everett Cole were seen catching up with the two Yankees superstars in a heartwarming interaction.

It was an adorable moment between Gerrit Cole's sons and the two New York Yankees stars, especially when comparing the size difference between Judge and the boys.

"You bringing us good luck?" Volpe asked the two children.

"He always brings us good luck! Every time I see you we hit a home run," Judge added.

It was a heartwarming exchange, which was even more meaningful as Gerrit Cole has been ruled out for the season after being forced to undego Tommy John Surgery. Even though Cole will not take to the mound this season for the Yankees, Judge and Volpe still care and respect for the former Cy Young Award winner's boys.

"You guys ever play some baseball when you get home through with dad? He throw to you guys a little?" Judge asked Caden and Everett.

It's not surprising to see Judge some welcoming and comfortable with Cole's children given his status as a father, as well as his philanthropic work with the ALLRISE Foundation, which helps children in communities across the country.

Aaron Judge welcome his first child to the world back in January

For Aaron Judge, who became a father for the first time earlier this year, it was a special moment to see how kind and loving he can be to Cole's boys. Nora Rose Judge was born on January 27, 2025, and will soon likely be seen running around at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron and his wife Samantha first met back in high school and have continued to grow as a couple and a family since then. The New York Yankees superstar even announced that the couple was expecting in an epic fashion, revealing on video that they would soon be expecting their first child while accepting his 2024 AL MVP Award.

