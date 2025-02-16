Watch: Aaron Judge brings the hype as he arrives for Yankees Spring Training in Tampa

Aaron Judge has arrived at New York Yankees Spring Training in Tampa as he looks to lead his team back to the World Series in 2025. Judge won the American League MVP Award for his play in 2024, but the Yankees came up a few wins short of winning a title.

Ad

SNY captured the moment that Judge arrived at Spring Training on Sunday and it was a moment that was highly anticipated. Pitchers and catchers have already been getting work in, but fans will now be able to see their superstar in action.

"ALL RISE. Aaron Judge is here 👨‍⚖️" @snyyankees captioned the post

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Judge was all smiles as he made his way to the clubhouse while being greeted by photographers and reporters. Judge acknowledged those awaiting his arrival by wishing them a good morning as he quickly passed by.

It has already been a great career for Judge and he appears to be getting better with each passing year. He belted 58 home runs during the 2024 season and now has hit 315 long balls in his career.

Ad

The New York Yankees selected him with the 32nd overall pick in the 2013 MLB draft and the outfielder made his debut in 2016. It didn't take long for Judge to become a fan favorite and also emerge as one of the best players in baseball, winning two AL MVPs.

Aaron Judge shares moment with dog Gus before reporting to Spring Training

It has been a busy offseason for the Yankees captain as he became a father in January. Judge and his wife, Samantha, announced the birth of their daughter, Nora, on January 27 and the growing family has been adjusting to being new parents.

Ad

Judge will be away from his family now that the MLB season is getting ready to start and that also means that he will have to leave his beloved dog, Gus. On Saturday, Judge shared a clip of him playing with Gus before heading off to Spring Training.

Aaron Judge's dog, Gus

Judge will soon be performing in front of the biggest New York Yankees fans, but he will also have plenty of fans back at home during his time off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback