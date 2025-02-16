Aaron Judge melts hearts with sweetest off-field moments ft. his furry companion Gus

Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, are proud parents to two Dachshund pups named Gus and Penny. The dogs have made frequent appearances alongside the Yankees' captain over the years, with Gus even taking to the field at Yankee Stadium alongside Judge on past occasions.

With spring training for pitchers and catchers already in full swing, position players have an extra few days off before they begin reporting for duty themselves. Looking at Aaron Judge's socials, it appears the 32-year-old is making the most of his last few days of downtime, spending plenty of time with his furry companion.

On Saturday, Aaron Judge took to Instagram to upload a snap to his story, with Gus appearing to be enjoying time outdoors.

Screenshot of Aaron Judge's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@thejudge44)

Yankees' past and present Derek Jeter and Aaron Judge feature on MLB card together

On Tuesday, MLB collectible card manafacturer Topps took to Instagram to annoucnce the imminent release of a card featuring New York Yankees 'past and present' superstars Derek Jeter and Aaron Judge. Featuring two of the greatest ever to wear the iconic pinstripes, this will be a piece of memorabilia that every Yankees fan will want to get their hands on.

"Honored to be on a card with The Captain 🫡🔥" the Instagram post was captioned.

Nicknamed 'The Captain' for the way he led by example on the field, Derek Jeter is often regarded as one of the best baseball players of all time. The shortstop spent his entire 20-years career in the major leagues with the Bronx Bombers. For his career, Jeter has a .310 batting average, along with 260 home runs and 1,311 RBIs in 3,465 total hits.

As one would expect, Jeter's trophy cabinet matches his skills on the diamond. Over the years, Jeter accumulated fourteen All-Star caps, five Gold Glove awards, five Silver Slugger awards, a World Series MVP award and five World Series winners' rings.

Fast forward to the present, the Yankees' current captain, Aaron Judge, is seen as the perfect successor to Jeter. Not only does he possess incredible talent, but he also exemplifies unwavering commitment to the team. Since making his debut in 2016, Judge has accumulated six All-Star appearances, two AL MVP awards and four Silver Slugger awards, among numerous other accolades. However, one major achievement still eludes him: a World Series win.

Judge came within heartbreaking distance of winning it in 2024, but the Yankees were comprehensively beaten by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Heading into the new season, Yankees fans will hope their captain can inspire their team to that final step and claim a World Series victory this time around.

