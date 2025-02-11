Yankees Spring Training: All you need to know about TV schedule, dates, place & players ft. Aaron Judge & Gerrit Cole

The New York Yankees won 94 games and the AL pennant last year. This year, they are tasked, with a largely new roster, to overcome their losses and win the World Series this time. Spring Training is their first chance to start working on that, so here's everything you need to know about it.

Key dates for Spring Training

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

On Tuesday, pitchers like Gerrit Cole and catchers like Austin Wells will report to Yankees Spring Training. They have a few extra days to work out with one another before everyone else arrives.

On Sunday, position players including Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Anthony Volpe will join them. On Monday, the first full-squad workout commences.

The first Spring Training game will be played on February 21, and they will be held until just before Opening Day, which is March 27.

TV schedule and all game dates

Here is the full schedule announced by YES Network. All these games will be televised, though some of them will be exclusive to the stream on the Gotham Sports App.

Expand Tweet

The following games are exclusive to the app:

February 22 at Toronto

February 24 at Boston

February 28 vs. Toronto

March 2 at Atlanta

March 11 at Pittsburgh

March 15 at Tampa Bay

March 17 at Toronto

March 20 at Baltimore

March 21 at Detroit

Those games won't be on TV, but they can still be watched live.

Key new players to watch

The 2024 Yankees brought in Juan Soto to Spring Training among a few other players. This year, the roster is very different, and several newcomers should have fans' attention.

Juan Soto was a spring newcomer last year (Imagn)

Max Fried and Devin Williams were added to the pitching staff this year, and all eyes should be on them. Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt get that honor on the offense.

Additionally, it will be very important to watch Roderick Arias, George Lombard, Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza. They will likely be fighting for the last infield spot in the Yankees' lineup.

Where is Yankees Spring Training?

MLB teams do not play their Spring Training games in the same stadiums of their regular-season games. There will be no action in Yankee Stadium until Opening Day. Before that, the games will be held at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa Bay where it is much warmer. Fans can attend these games, but local New York fans will have to travel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback