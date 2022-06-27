Watch: Aaron Judge gifts Spike Lee his series-tying bat after the game against Houston Astros

Aaron Judge hit a towering 417-foot walk-off blast to seal the win for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros. It was Judge's third career walkoff hit and the fourth of his young career.

It was Judge's 28th home run of the season. The star outfielder leads the league in home runs and is batting a stellar .294 with an OPS of 1.013. With New York's win, they've finally banished the curse and unlocked the puzzle that was the Houston pitching staff. The Astros' pitching had given them a hard time over the past few days.

After the game, Aaron Judge proceeded to give his walk-off-winning baseball bat to avid New York sports fan and director Spike Lee.

Cut4 @Cut4 Spike taking home the walk-off bat is the real W Spike taking home the walk-off bat is the real W https://t.co/WpNwihEaWg

The Academy Award-winning director seemed to have enjoyed the moment and showed it off to fans inside Yankee Stadium. This, however, elicited mixed reactions from fans. One fan thought he was taunting kids with the bat.

One fan didn't like that a celebrity like Spike Lee got another free piece of merchandise without striving for it.

A certain fan thought Lee has enough souvenirs from sports teams already.

Whatever the case may be, Spike Lee certainly loved the gift from Aaron Judge and expressed his gratitude toward the Yankees star man.

Spike Lee @Spike_Lee_Joint This Is The Bat That @TheJudge44 (MVP) (Gifted To Me After Da Game) HIT A 3 RUN Walk Off Home Run In The 10th Inning For A NEW YAWK YANKEES (Best Team In Baseball -53 WINS 20 Losses) Victory Over The Houston, Texas -(NO ABORTIONS STATE) Astros. This Is The Bat That @TheJudge44 (MVP) (Gifted To Me After Da Game) HIT A 3 RUN Walk Off Home Run In The 10th Inning For A NEW YAWK YANKEES (Best Team In Baseball -53 WINS 20 Losses) Victory Over The Houston, Texas -(NO ABORTIONS STATE) Astros. https://t.co/bMdFonfBnR

The director could certainly use the enthusiasm brought by Judge's gift. After all, his other beloved New York sports team, the Knicks, made baffling decisions during the NBA draft. The events during the night left him and multimedia personality Stephen A. Smith dumbfounded.

Aaron Judge's astronomical season

Judge has led his New York Yankees team to unprecedented heights this season.

There's only one clear frontrunner in the American League MVP polls this season, Big 99. Judge leads the league in home runs this season—and by some margin with 28. His closest competitors sit at 22 with Pete Alonso, Yordan Alvarez, and Mike Trout sharing the reigns.

Judge is on pace to hit 64 home runs this season barring any setbacks, and he looks primed to lead the Yankees deep into October.

With contract negotiations at bay for, at least, the offseason, it would be interesting to see if Judge can keep his form as the season progresses. If he continues this white-hot streak, the Yankees will have a great chance of clinching number 27.

