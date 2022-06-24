Video: Spike Lee comes over to console Stephen A. Smith as he cuts a distraught figure after New York Knicks botch another draft

The New York Knicks couldn't catch a break. For a franchise that holds the top ranking for most valuable franchises in the NBA, the organization's future shows no signs of ameliorating.

It's that time of the year again as the NBA draft took place yesterday in Brooklyn, New York. Hot prospects from high school and college were eager to see if they make it into the big leagues.

For fans of the New York-based franchise, however, it isn't a day that's filled with revelation and joy. It was rather one that leaves supporters in distress, dismay and heartbreak, including one Stephen A. Smith.

The 2022 NBA Draft left sports media personality Stephen A. agitated and pertubed. In the video below, a long-time Knicks supporter Spike Lee can be seen consoling a shattered and overwhelmed Smith.

NBA Draft day is a day filled with bittersweet memories for fans. All the emotions are on display. The annual convention, has once again not disappointed with a plethora of talent being selected to represent franchises.

The New York Knicks were awarded the 11th pick (Ousmane Dieng) in the 2022 draft. They traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2023 protected first-round pick each, via Denver, Detroit and Washington.

The franchise then acquired No. 13 (Jalen Duren) from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick (via Nuggets) and 2023 second-round picks (via Knicks, Jazz, Mavericks or Heat), and a 2024 second-round pick (via Knicks).

To cap off the rollercoaster night, the Knicks would go on to offload Kemba Walker and the No.13 (Jalen Duren) pick to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick (via Bucks).

In light of the NBA draft day shenanigans, a distraught Stephen A. Smith can be seen being left disappointed once again. This is a frequent occurrence for the sports media personality.

The New York Knicks' rich history of draft day catastrophies

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks

The truth of the matter is that the Knicks are a colossal franchise who haven't had the best of luck. Nevertheless, the incompetency portrayed by top management hasn't exactly contributed to shifting the tide in their favor.

These inept and inadequate officials and executives, have rather contributed* to the franchise's mediocrity and demise over the past twenty years.

The New York Knicks have just two championships to their name. Furthermore, this truimph dates back almost 50 years to the day, back in the 1970's.

Since that decade, the Knicks have had no trophies to show for. Seeing how the situation has played out, chances are, the team looks set to be in turmoil in the near future.

