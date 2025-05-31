WATCH: Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani go back-to-back with HRs in Yankees-Dodgers game

The highly-anticipated Yankees-Dodgers regular season series is off to a flying start as both Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani have made their presence felt early on. AL MVP Judge drew first blood in the contest. However, not to be left behind, NL MVP Ohtani immediately answered back for the defending champions.
Aaron Judge smashed a towering 446-foot home run to dead center to begin the proceedings for his 19th home run of the year. Shohei Ohtani would respond half an inning later with his major league-leading 21st blast of the season via 417-foot solo shot to left-center field. This is the first time in history that both reigning MVPs recorded a home run in the same inning of a contest.
The two superstars and MVPs are still the favorites this year to win baseball's highest individual honor — and by the way they have showed up in the clash of the two juggernauts, it will certainly be interesting as to which team will come up with the victory.
The Yankees currently lead the AL East with a 35-20 record. The team has won five-straight games, including nine of their last 10. The Dodgers, on the other hand, holds a 34-22 record that is good for the lead in the competitive NL West.
Although the Bombers have the better form as of late, the defending champions possess an impressive 19-8 record at home, making it difficult for visiting teams to score wins against them at Chavez Ravine.
Yankees skipper gives update on Giancarlo Stanton
Heading into the matchup against the Dodgers, Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update on the status of star slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
In a statement through Bryan Hoch, Boone stated that Stanton might not be able to return to action next week and will need more time to get his reps up before being reinstated.
The former NL MVP has yet to play a game of major league ball in 2025 due to tendonitis in both elbows. Although he had a rough regular season which saw him post a slash line of just .233/.298/.475, Stanton was one of the shining stars during the Yankees' deep run in the postseason last year. He recorded a total of seven home runs and 16 RBI during the 2024 playoffs.
Since his arrival at the Bronx in 2018, the 35-year-old has dealt with a plethora of injuries that kept him from playing regulary in the season. In total Stanton has just appeared in 663 regular season games for the Bombers in eight seasons.