WATCH: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani MVP cards promoted in Wild West style by Vladimir Guerrero Sr., David Ortiz, and more MLB legends

This week, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge were respectively named NL and AL MVPs. A surprise to no one, the announcement nevertheless sent waves through the baseball world.

Among the entities captializing on the news is Topps Baseball Cards. After the MVP selections were announced Topps launched 'Chrome Rush' to kick off their 2024 MVP Buyback Program. Through the Buyback Program, fans can trade in their cards for valuable store credit at participating hobby shops nationwide.

To kick off their campaign, Topps created a Spaghetti Western built around the Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge playing cards. Produced to show that finding these MVP cards is akin to a 'Treasure Hunt', the video includes quite a bit of MLB talent.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former Boston Red Sox DH David Ortiz serves as the focal point of the video. Depicted as a roving cowboy who comes across these valuable cards, Ortiz then takes them to the local saloon, where bartender Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rewards him with a bag of money.

The saloon, known as Big Hurts Trading Post, was also manned by some other MLB names. In addition to Ortiz and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., legends like PFrank Thomas, Pedro Martinez, Rollie Fingers and even Vladimir Guerrero Sr. were in attendance.

Expand Tweet

"𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗟𝗢𝗢𝗞: The MVP’s have combined for a one-of-a-kind dual autograph card… Someone who buys the Judge/Ohtani base card will receive this 1/1 with their order." - Topps

Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge were both unanimously selected for the MVP Awards. Ohtani hit 50 home runs and stole 50 bases in an MLB first, while the New York Yankees captain's 58 home runs, 144 RBIs, and 10.8 WAR led MLB on all counts.

Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge have a lot to be proud of this year

The two dueled to the bitter end, which culminated in Ohtani's Dodgers winning the World Series over Judge's Yankees. In response to the announcement that he had been selected for his third MVP, Ohtani said through his interpreter:

"It was a complete team effort. I wouldn’t have been able to receive this award if it weren’t for my teammates. If we didn’t play as a team, we would not have gotten to the playoffs or won the World Series. So I take this as representing a team, receiving this award.”

Two of the biggest stars in baseball history, fans should be grateful they were able to see them face off in this year's scintillating World Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback