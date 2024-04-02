WATCH: Adolis Garcia shows frustration after being hit by pitch

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia had a heated moment on the field in their recent game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

During the match, Garcia was hit by a pitch thrown by the Rays’ Phil Maton while the bases were loaded. His frustration at the time of the impact was quite visible and can clearly be seen in the clip shared by ‘Fox Sports: MLB’ on X.

Maton threw a four seam fastball at 89 mph, hitting Garcia's left arm and allowing him to reach base driving in a run in the ninth inning.

In the eighth inning, Garcia hit his third homer of the season which was also his 100th career home run for the Rangers.

The defending World Series champion Texas Rangers won the game 9-3 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rangers' win clouded by players' injuries with Josh Jung suffering broken wrist via HBP

Adolis Garcia was not the lone HBP victim, Evan Carter and Josh Jung also took one for the team. Jung has to suffer the worst, leaving Monday’s game with a broken wrist due to Phil Maton’s pitch in the ninth inning.

Unlike Garcia, Jung was not awarded first base because it was ruled that he swung at the pitch that hit him. After being hit, he was replaced by Josh Smith.

“I just feel horrible. He’s had such tough luck on this end as far as injuries and puts a damper on this win. Especially the way he was playing, he was carrying us today,” manager Bruce Bochy said (via Bally Sports Southwest).

“He’ll be back. I talked to him briefly, you know this hurts," Bochy added. "I feel for the kid because he’s had to deal with so much on injuries. It’s gonna be a little while, but he’ll be back.”

Injuries have hindered Josh Jung’s career so far. In his first full MLB season in 2023, he hit .266 with 23 homers, but remained on the injured list for six weeks due to a fractured left thumb.

Before leaving Monday’s game, Jung recorded three hits with four more RBIs.

