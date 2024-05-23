WATCH: Adorable moment of Gleyber Torres’s son feeding him a snack before going out to bat at Yankees-Mariners game

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres shared a heartfelt moment with his son Ethan at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night. Ethan, sitting in the stands behind home plate with his mother Elizabeth, tried to feed his father a snack through the safety netting as Torres was on deck, preparing to bat against the Seattle Mariners.

Take a look at the adorable father-son moment here:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Yankees played the third game of their four-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday aiming for a win after losing the first two games. During the game, as Anthony Rizzo got out, Gleyber Torres paused to share a moment with his son and wife.

Torres married his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth, in April 2017 after dating for over three years. The couple met in their homeland of Caracas, Venezuela, and welcomed Ethan, on March 20, 2022.

The family currently resides in New York after Torres extended his stay in the Bronx by signing a one-year, $9.95 million deal this past offseason. Gleyber Torres had a breakout season with the Yanks in 2018, as he became an All-Star in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.

He hit a combined 49 home runs in the last two seasons with 144 RBIs. However, despite the previous successes, Torres has faced challenges this season.

Gleyber Torres has struggled in both aspects of the game with the Yankees so far in 2024

It has not been a favorable start to the 2024 campaign for Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres. He is batting with an average of .223, with three home runs, 14 RBIs and .611 OPS, which is below his productions from the past two MLB seasons, and has also made some errors in the infield that have led to costly runs in close games.

At the moment, the Yankee faithful and staff are hopeful that their 2B can turn around his offensive outputs soon and return to produce his searing stat lines like his past seasons with the Yanks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback