“It’s more than teammates, it’s family” - Gleyber Torres reflects on unwavering support from the team despite struggles

NY Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres finally ended his recent dip in form as he helped the Bronx Bombers extend their lead to 9-5 in the top of the eighth inning with a three-run shot against the Tampa Bay Rays in the series finale at Tropicana Field on Sunday. New York won the contest 10-6, securing another regular-season series victory.

In a post-game interview, Torres addressed his recent struggles at the plate and occasionally in defense, all the while praising his teammates for their unwavering support despite hitting a temporary slump this season. He said:

"I took a really good pitch to hit a homer, it feels good. Especially the moment in the I have its so good because I did something for the team. ... All those boys waiting its amazing everybody was happy."

He further added:

"It's not just the coaches it everybody for that reason I always say this is home and it's more than teammates, it's family. I mean the relationship I have here is amazing especially in this moment everybody is with me right now."

Take a look at Gleyber Torres' post-game interview here:

The 27-year-old Venezuelan signed a $1.7 million deal as an international free agent with the Chicago Cubs in 2013. After spending three years in the minor leagues, the SS/2B was traded to the New York Yankees in 2016.

Gleyber Torres made his much anticipated MLB debut with the Bombers on April 22, 2018, against the Toronto Blue Jays, and has since been an active member of their 40-man roster.

Gleyber Torres has had a slow start to his 2024 campaign

Torres experienced his breakout season with the NY Yankees in 2019, smashing 38 home runs, driving in 90 runs and batting with an average of .278. The last two seasons were fairly decent for the 27-year-old, during which he hit a combined total of 49 home runs and drove in a whopping 144 runs for the Bombers.

Gleyber Torres has had a relatively slow start to his 2024 campaign, as he is hitting with an average of .208, with 2 HRs, 10 RBIs, and an OPS of .562.

Sunday's series finale against the TB Rays served as a much-needed respite for the second baseman, as he hopes to carry positive momentum throughout the remaining 2024 MLB season for the Yankees.

